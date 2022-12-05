Read full article on original website
Two-women band left speechless on stage after realizing everyone in the crowd knows their song
Musicians and bands often have to work a lot before they gain popularity around the world. No matter how big they get, one of the most satisfying and emotional moments when performing live as an artist is when the audience turns out to be familiar with the words of an original song.
Cher’s Record Label Hated the Vocals on 1 of Her Biggest Songs
People wanted Cher to remove the vocal effects on one of her songs but she refused to do so. The song subsequently became a massive hit.
Nigerian pop sensation Burna Boy headlines Orlando's Addition Financial Arena
Nigerian singer and producer Burna Boy is bringing his “Love, Damini” tour to Orlando just in time for some holiday fun. The Grammy-winning artist has a diverse musical palette, with songs mixing reggae, dancehall, Afrobeat and pop. With a career spanning over a decade, his most prominent collaborations include work with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and a feature on the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
Tufts Daily
K-Weekly: ‘Indigo’ – the portrait of Kim Nam-joon
“From the colors of nature, human, etc. … the last archive of my twenties.”. These words live on the front cover of “Indigo” (2022), RM’s (also known as Kim Nam-joon) newest album released on Dec. 2. This album is not only a collection of his experiences and feelings of the past several years of his music career; listening to the tracks and intentionality behind every move is like watching Nam-joon fall in love with music all over again.
‘Kindred’ Is a Provocative Excavation of History, National and Personal: TV Review
In the new series “Kindred,” there comes a moment when a bedridden child (David Alexander Kaplan) musters the strength to call his caretaker the N-word. The mere act is jarring — but what startles yet more is that the woman he’s addressed speaks up for herself. Dana, the protagonist of “Kindred” (Mallori Johnson) has been magically sent from the modern day back to a 19th-century plantation. Her sense of her rights coexists uneasily with the world into which she’s been thrust. Adapted from Octavia E. Butler’s novel, “Kindred” makes a case for itself in a by-now overstuffed genre. Exploitative projects like...
Lizzo is TikTok’s top music artist for 2022
Lizzo was the queen of TikTok this year, as millions of users learned the choreography for “About Damn Time” and engaged with her other songs and videos. TikTok users also pushed “Jiggle Jiggle” and the “It’s corn!” kid to the top viral trends on the app in the U.S.
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd Teases New Music for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
The Weeknd is cooking up something new for Avatar: The Way of Water. The XO Records founder took to social media to tease his involvement in the James Cameron sequel, sharing a short visual with the movie’s logo and a December 16 release date. The film’s Twitter account confirmed the legitimacy of The Weeknd’s posts by sharing it on their account as well, while The Way of Water producer Jon Landau uploaded a photo of him with the artist and the caption, “As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.”
‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success
Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star. “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music, you’re niche and we don’t...
CW Sets NASCAR Docuseries ‘100 Days to Indy’
The CW has picked up a documentary series about the lead up to the Indianapolis 500. Titled “100 Days to Indy,” the six-part series is said to “take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT INDYCAR Series as they begin the 2023 season and start their epic quest for racing’s greatest prize.” The series does not have a premiere date at the time of this publishing, but is expected to launch in Spring 2023. “100 Days to Indy” is produced by Penske Entertainment and Vice Media Group. It is directed by Patrick Dimon...
HipHopDX.com
Best Produced Hip Hop Songs of 2022 - Nominees
A great Hip Hop song doesn’t come from lyrics alone. Yes, they’re important — it’s a foundational part of the music — but great raps fade from memory without the right beat. It’s not just a timekeeping device, it’s a central part of the mechanism. The right producer can help a rapper find their voice or send them in unexpected directions. A sample takes on a life of its own, adding complexity and new meaning to a musical tradition. After all, it’s the drums that encourage the head nod. When every element comes together, the result is greater than the sum of its parts. And 2022 was an exceptional year for Hip Hop music thanks in large part to the producers that understood this dynamic.
Shane McAnally Teaching Online Songwriting Class
Shane McAnally is passing along his knowledge to fellow songwriters in a special class. One of Nashville’s most revered and accomplished songwriters, McAnally has created a 10-week class designed for songwriters, producers and artists. The course will teach the “Nashville approach to songwriting,” which uses “lyricism, wordplay, rhyme and melody to tell compelling stories through song,” he describes in a video that shows him working in the studio.
Pecos & The Rooftops Say New Music Is “On The Way” For 2023, Tease Unreleased Song
FINALLY. I have been waiting and waiting for Pecos & the Rooftops to give some sort of indication as to when their debut album, Cabin Fever, might drop. Initially, they’d wanted to put it out this year, but with a packed tour schedule and wanting to be able to really focus on making it perfect, that time frame has been pushed back some. They’ve been one of the biggest names in the Texas rock scene for the past two years or […] The post Pecos & The Rooftops Say New Music Is “On The Way” For 2023, Tease Unreleased Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
35 Years Ago: Belinda Carlisle Soars With Solo No. 1 ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’
It can be tempting sometimes to write off the '80s as a decade of bouncy pop music that doesn't run much more than surface deep. Peel back the layers of any one of the decade's gorgeous glossy hits, however, and you will almost always find not only fascinating music, but fascinating stories.
The White Lotus season two theme absolutely slaps and the internet loves it
White Lotus — a quirky and dark satire on HBO — is nearing the end of its second season. It’s a show about decadence and bad decisions and good-looking people and scenic locations. The first season, which was a pandemic favorite during the summer of 2021, cleaned up at the Emmys with 10 wins (including the incredible Jennifer Coolidge nabbing the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award).
