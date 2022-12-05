ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD investigates overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man found shot to death in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after being shot in McDonalds parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after police said someone shot inside the car at a McDonald’s parking lot Saturday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1200 block of West Broadway on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD graduation welcomes 26 new officers into department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than two dozen officers were sworn into the Louisville Metro police force on Friday morning. The LMPD graduation ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center, where Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Erika Shields welcomed 26 new officers. During the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead inside a car in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the coroner, Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound. Moss was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wanted fugitive and woman arrested in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A wanted fugitive was arrested in Bullitt County on Thursday Dec. 8. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office says they received a tip on the location of known wanted fugitive and convicted felon William Andrew Hudge Jr. With the help of the U.S. Marshall’s office...
Residents review damage of Watterson Lakeview apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, an apartment fire engulfed a 16-unit building at the Watterson Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive. Residents alerted the police, and firefighters responded to the scene in five minutes. Some residents helped others evacuate their homes. “It was absolute chaos,” resident Leann Harrison said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate middle schools for investigations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools pulled two staff members out of two separate middle schools for investigations. At least one of them involves the LMPD Crimes Against Children's Unit. JCPS confirms that employees at Lassiter Middle School and Jefferson County Traditional Middle School have been reassigned. Lassiter's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LIVE: Mayor-elect Greenberg to make personnel announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is set to make a personnel announcement on Friday at 1 p.m. There’s a possibility that he will be announcing who the interim chief will be for the Louisville Metro Police Department. WAVE News was told earlier this week by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
New Albany business preps for Sherman Minton Bridge closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting on Wednesday, December 14, I-64 Eastbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed for nine days. The closure is expected to last until Friday, December 23. Those lanes connect Louisville to Downtown New Albany. Most of that area is already under construction from the Main Street Revitalization project.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Governor Beshear honors lives lost from tornado outbreak

LMPD Police Activity League’s (PAL) basketball program prepares for another successful year. LMPD PAL's Director Rick Polin shares the success the basketball program achieved in its first year back and their plans for the future. Updated: 5 hours ago. Beyond the physical damage left behind, the emotional toll it’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
REMINDER: Sherman Minton Bridge weekend closure scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A quick reminder for drivers that a full directional eastbound closure on the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled over the weekend. The closure is expected to start at 10 p.m. on Friday and open back up by 5 a.m. on Monday. Drivers who usually take I-64...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causes delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire on Friday night, according to TRIMARC. The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. TRIMARC said one vehicle is involved. Louisville Fire & Rescue confirmed the vehicle fire happened just north of the Watterson Expressway.
LOUISVILLE, KY

