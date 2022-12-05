LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting on Wednesday, December 14, I-64 Eastbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed for nine days. The closure is expected to last until Friday, December 23. Those lanes connect Louisville to Downtown New Albany. Most of that area is already under construction from the Main Street Revitalization project.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO