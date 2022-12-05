Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University...
Wave 3
Man found shot to death in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia...
Wave 3
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after being shot in McDonalds parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after police said someone shot inside the car at a McDonald’s parking lot Saturday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1200 block of West Broadway on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Wave 3
LMPD graduation welcomes 26 new officers into department
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than two dozen officers were sworn into the Louisville Metro police force on Friday morning. The LMPD graduation ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center, where Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Erika Shields welcomed 26 new officers. During the...
Wave 3
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead inside a car in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the coroner, Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound. Moss was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street.
Wave 3
Wanted fugitive and woman arrested in Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A wanted fugitive was arrested in Bullitt County on Thursday Dec. 8. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office says they received a tip on the location of known wanted fugitive and convicted felon William Andrew Hudge Jr. With the help of the U.S. Marshall’s office...
Wave 3
Residents review damage of Watterson Lakeview apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, an apartment fire engulfed a 16-unit building at the Watterson Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive. Residents alerted the police, and firefighters responded to the scene in five minutes. Some residents helped others evacuate their homes. “It was absolute chaos,” resident Leann Harrison said....
Wave 3
Friends, family of 17-year-old crash victim hold prayer circle to remember his life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old’s life was cut short after a deadly crash in Oldham County Monday night. On Friday, people who knew Ayden Altman came together at LaGrange Church of Christ to remember the time they had with him. Friends and classmates of Altman wanted to give...
wdrb.com
JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate middle schools for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools pulled two staff members out of two separate middle schools for investigations. At least one of them involves the LMPD Crimes Against Children's Unit. JCPS confirms that employees at Lassiter Middle School and Jefferson County Traditional Middle School have been reassigned. Lassiter's...
Wave 3
LIVE: Mayor-elect Greenberg to make personnel announcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is set to make a personnel announcement on Friday at 1 p.m. There’s a possibility that he will be announcing who the interim chief will be for the Louisville Metro Police Department. WAVE News was told earlier this week by...
wdrb.com
Crime Against Children's Unit investigating allegation against Lassiter Middle School staff member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crime Against Children's Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation made against a staff member at Lassiter Middle School. Jefferson County Public Schools provided a letter sent home to families on Wednesday. Interim Principal Amy Crady said in the letter, following protocol, the staff member has...
Wave 3
New Albany business preps for Sherman Minton Bridge closures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting on Wednesday, December 14, I-64 Eastbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed for nine days. The closure is expected to last until Friday, December 23. Those lanes connect Louisville to Downtown New Albany. Most of that area is already under construction from the Main Street Revitalization project.
Wave 3
Governor Beshear honors lives lost from tornado outbreak
LMPD Police Activity League’s (PAL) basketball program prepares for another successful year. LMPD PAL's Director Rick Polin shares the success the basketball program achieved in its first year back and their plans for the future. Updated: 5 hours ago. Beyond the physical damage left behind, the emotional toll it’s...
Wave 3
Baptist Health Floyd recognized 3 years in a row for excellence in infant, maternal health
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Floyd was recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association on Friday for their work in infant and maternal health. This is the third year Baptist Health Floyd has been honored at the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. INspire was developed to implement the...
Wave 3
LMPD Police Activity League’s (PAL) basketball program prepares for another successful year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A program connecting officers to the community they serve is seeing success. LMPD Police Athletic League’s youth basketball program is coming back for a second year next month after being cut thirty years ago. But after a successful reboot, PAL’s director Rick Polin told WAVE...
Wave 3
REMINDER: Sherman Minton Bridge weekend closure scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A quick reminder for drivers that a full directional eastbound closure on the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled over the weekend. The closure is expected to start at 10 p.m. on Friday and open back up by 5 a.m. on Monday. Drivers who usually take I-64...
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on I-264 East Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC said the crash happened at mile marker 14.2 near Newburg Road around 2 p.m. At least three cars were involved, blocking all lanes. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
Wave 3
Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causes delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire on Friday night, according to TRIMARC. The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. TRIMARC said one vehicle is involved. Louisville Fire & Rescue confirmed the vehicle fire happened just north of the Watterson Expressway.
