United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
msn.com
5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?
Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
BBC
US airport finds gun stuffed in chicken by traveller
US transport officials have roasted a passenger online after they were caught trying to smuggle a gun on to a plane by hiding it inside a raw chicken. The fowl plot was cracked by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The traveller's weapon was spotted before...
Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark
A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges
A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel
Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
What happened when a 94-year-old former flight attendant saw a photo of herself at the airport
Earlier this year, Gwendolyn Bruhn, who worked for Hawaiian Airlines in the 1940s, spotted herself in a photo blown up on an airport wall. Today, Bruhn tells CNN Travel how flying has changed over the past 70 years and what's stayed the same
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
I’m a flight attendant and these are the free secret perks on board planes – you only need to ask
GETTING the most out of a flight is very important for passengers, but it seems like some of you might not know what you're entitled to. There are always perks that you can make the most of, be it experiences, upgrades or things to keep your kids entertained. But we're...
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
Woman holding child shoves and screams at United Airlines staff on Chicago flight
An angry United Airlines passenger has been filmed screaming at flight attendants as she stands in the aisle while holding a young child.The incident happened while the plane was landing at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Sunday morning, having departed from San Francisco.In the video, the woman can be seen refusing to sit down during descent, screaming “where is it?” at the staff.Police responded to reports of a “disturbance” on United Flight 476 and escorted the woman from the aircraft after it safely landed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Passenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew memberUkrainian soldiers tie flag to damaged Antonivskiy bridge in Kherson regionMan who lived in Paris airport for 18 years and inspired The Terminal dies
Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby
An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.“I explained...
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane 'with their guns'
Cory Lee of Georgia shared an incident that occurred on Nov. 13 when a Delta flight crew asked him to exit the aircraft before his wheelchair was brought to the door of the plane.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
A Boy was left in Floods of Tears when a Woman Refused to Move out of his Seat after Ryanair Double Booked it
A young boy burst into tears when a passenger refused to move from his seat after Ryanair double booked it. Ryan Bandli was anxious and upset on the flight back to the UK because he couldn't sit by the window seat, which helps the six-year-old stay calm, with the airline blaming the problem on an IT glitch.
A Southwest pilot leaned out of his cockpit window to retrieve a passenger's lost cellphone after it was left behind at a departure gate
Southwest Airlines shared footage of the incident, which took place at Long Beach airport, to coincide with World Kindness Day.
I was a flight attendant for 20 years – here is why you should never ask us for a coffee
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed why you should never ask the crew to serve you coffee on the plane. Madeleine Doyle, a 20-year veteran flight attendant explained why the drink annoys them the most when a passenger requests it. She told Thrillist: "We all hate serving coffee - I'm not...
