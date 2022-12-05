Saturday, December 10, kids ages 8-12 are invited to create clay monsters at the Coos Bay Public Library beginning at 10:00am. The workshop will be led by Corvallis-based artist Jen Hernandez. During the workshop, participants will learn about the different ways plants and animals evolved to thrive in their natural environments. Participants will then use observations and references to create creatures using polymer clay. Students will learn about clay modeling and can take their cured pieces home at the end of the workshop. Limited space is available and pre-registration is required; participants may register at the library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org or calling the library at (541) 269-1101 x 236. About Jen Hernandez – Jen Hernandez is an artist and educator based in Corvallis, Oregon. Her artwork is inspired by the natural environment, people, and stories of the Pacific Northwest, with special attention to diversity in representation. Her artwork can be seen at https://jenhernandezart.com/. This program is made possible through funding from the Coos County Cultural Coalition which provides support for arts programming throughout Coos County. The program is one of a series of four workshops being offered in 2022 which highlight Oregon illustrators and artists. For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x236 or by visiting the library’s website at http://coosbaylibrary.org.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO