Related
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: State board OKs Triple Nickles as name for creek in Douglas County
The “Triple Nickles” — the World War II-era airborne infantry unit that served as the subject of a special program during Philomath’s Veterans Day Celebration last month — will now be connected to a creek in Douglas County. Some of you might remember a blog...
beachconnection.net
When Marshfield and Empire Became Coos Bay: Votes That Changed S. Oregon Coast History
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – What's in a name in Coos Bay, on the south Oregon coast? Well, that's a bulging story for that area, to be sure. A few twists and turns later, plus nearly a century, and you have this still-emerging hotspot. (Coos Bay-area photo copyright Manuela Durson, used by strict permission to Oregon Coast Beach Connection only - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
oregontoday.net
Missing Coos Bay Woman Found, Dec. 8
A Coos Bay woman reported missing November sixth has been located deceased near her wrecked vehicle over a cliff on the Cape Arago Hwy., Sunday, Dec. 4. According to reports, 45-year old Wendy Haumea Smith’s eastbound Honda Civic left the two-lane highway at milepost 12.9 and plummeted down a 100-foot cliff before coming to rest against a tree. She apparently survived the crash, moved some belongings a short distance from the vehicle, but then passed away.
oregontoday.net
Monster Makers at CBPL, Dec. 9
Saturday, December 10, kids ages 8-12 are invited to create clay monsters at the Coos Bay Public Library beginning at 10:00am. The workshop will be led by Corvallis-based artist Jen Hernandez. During the workshop, participants will learn about the different ways plants and animals evolved to thrive in their natural environments. Participants will then use observations and references to create creatures using polymer clay. Students will learn about clay modeling and can take their cured pieces home at the end of the workshop. Limited space is available and pre-registration is required; participants may register at the library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org or calling the library at (541) 269-1101 x 236. About Jen Hernandez – Jen Hernandez is an artist and educator based in Corvallis, Oregon. Her artwork is inspired by the natural environment, people, and stories of the Pacific Northwest, with special attention to diversity in representation. Her artwork can be seen at https://jenhernandezart.com/. This program is made possible through funding from the Coos County Cultural Coalition which provides support for arts programming throughout Coos County. The program is one of a series of four workshops being offered in 2022 which highlight Oregon illustrators and artists. For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x236 or by visiting the library’s website at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 A.M. SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4:00 a.m. Saturday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the central portion and eastern...
Woman dies after driving off Southern Oregon oceanside highway, down cliff, police say
A woman who apparently drove off a 100-foot embankment at Cape Arago State Park in Coos County was found dead Sunday by Oregon State Police, but police don’t know when she crashed. About 11 a.m. Sunday, OSP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Oregon 540,...
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Homicide, Wacker Rd., Dec. 9
Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the deceased male found in the woods near Wacker Point Rd. on 11/20/22 died as the result of homicide. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome. Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Rd. off of Hwy. 126 (Also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd.) on or between Friday 11/18/22 and Sunday 11/20/22 contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives can be reached at 541-682-4150 opt. 1 or by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONER FREEMAN RE-ELECTED AS PRESIDENT OF AOCC
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman has been re-elected as the President of the Association of O&C Counties. Freeman won his seventh-term during the organizations annual meeting which was held December 2nd on the campus of Umpqua Community College. In addition to Freeman, Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope was re-elected as...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
KATU.com
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
kpic
Woman reported missing Nov. 6 in Coos County found deceased near crash site
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A woman reported missing in early November has been located deceased, Oregon State Police reported. Around 11 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 4), OSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 540 near milepost 12.9 in Coos County. According to an Oregon State Police press release:. The...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH 10:00 P.M. THURSDAY
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday through 10:00 p.m. above 2,000 feet for most of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are expected with up to 10 inches possible above 4,000 feet. The Advisory area includes...
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE SHEERS OFF POWER POLE, CAUSES OTHER DAMAGE
A vehicle sheered off a power pole and caused other damage during an accident Wednesday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 10:30 p.m. a sedan was traveling eastbound on Highway 42 in the Camas Valley area. It left the eastbound lane, crossed the westbound lane, and left the roadway off the west lane’s shoulder. It impacted the first power pole which fell on a chain link fence and pulled down an adjoining pole on the fence as well.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO JAILS MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 2:40 p.m. the 60-year old suspect and a victim got into a verbal argument in the 1000 block of Dairy Loop Road in the Lookingglass area. The suspect allegedly starting getting in the victim’s face and proceeded to poke the victim in the chest a couple of times.
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
kezi.com
LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide
NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation. According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged strangulation following an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 1800 block of Southeast Giles Street. Officers learned the 26-year old had allegedly chocked the victim while she was lying on the ground in the garage. The victim claimed that she couldn’t breathe or scream for help when he had his hand on her throat and was afraid for her life.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR 22 WARRANTS, CITED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Washington state man was jailed for 22 warrants and cited for drug possession by Roseburg Police Tuesday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Joseph Alexander was contacted in a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. He was allegedly found to have 20 failure to appear warrants for his arrest, between three different local police agencies. There were also 2 warrants for his arrest out of Washington state.
