GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Earlier in the week, we received more snowfall, and now the weather will take a break as conditions will remain dry throughout the day and continue throughout the weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds leading across the Western Slope towards the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the lower 40s for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO