Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/9)
Head coach Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been extremely active this week in both 2023 recruiting and the transfer portal.
wisportsheroics.com
Four-Star Quarterback Recruit Lists Wisconsin Among His Final Eight Schools
The Wisconsin Badgers offense is going to look different going forward. Of course, Luck Fickell is the new head coach and there is a new offensive line coach in town. That coach, Jack Bicknell Jr., followed new offensive coordinator Phil Longo from UNC. In addition to these changes, quarterback Graham Mertz has transferred to the University of Kentucky. Exactly who will be the quarterback of the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023 is still a mystery. However, one intriguing four-star quarterback recruit has listed Wisconsin among his final eight schools. His name is Michael Van Buren, and he will be a big part of the 2024 class of whatever school is able to nab him.
wtmj.com
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people are dead after a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning. Police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. and were told that residents were still trapped inside. The fire department says smoke and flames engulfing the home pushed back firefighters who attempted to enter the building. Police have not released the names or ages of the deceased, but the Watertown Fire Department said the incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors
Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
wtmj.com
Winter Weather Advisory for SE Wisconsin
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTINES UNTIL 6 P.M. FRIDAY. 1-3″ OF SNOW COULD CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELLING***. A messy day Friday as a winter storm brings rain, sleet, and snow across...
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
Semi crash shuts down portion of Highway 151 outside Dickeyville; driver suffers life-threatening injuries
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving two semi-trucks near Dickeyville Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 near Hill Climb Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old driver from Colorado in a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck was passing another...
wisfarmer.com
Longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shop headed to prison for failing to pay taxes
Christa Johnson, longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shoppe in Rio was sentenced to federal prison for failing to pay the IRS $326,905 in unpaid taxes. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Johnson, 57, of Cambria, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to tax avoidance and was ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution to the IRS and serve 1 year in prison. She was also assessed a $25,000 fine.
