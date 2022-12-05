Car involved in Cudahy police chase later crashes near Veterans Park on Milwaukee lakefront

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police chase, U-Haul driver got away
GLENDALE, Wis. - A U-Haul driver took police on a chase that ended with a crash. It started in Glendale and ended in Milwaukee. The driver still has not been caught. This chase happened back in October. Police released footage of their search for the driver that came up empty.
WISN
Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
The 2 deadliest streets in the county intersect on Milwaukee’s north side
Alderman Murphy says a traffic calming solution is coming in the new year to discourage drivers from using the parking lane to illegally pass on the right.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walker's Point shooting, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot and killed in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. Police said the 19-year-old victim was shot near 8th and Madison just before 3 p.m. What led to the shooting isn't yet known. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at 60th and Hampton, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that happened at 60th and Hampton on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6. Officials say around 6:45 p.m., the driver that caused the wreck made a left turn and struck a second vehicle, which caused that second vehicle to hit a light pole. The striking vehicle then fled the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy police chase tops 100 mph, leads to rollover crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A police chase initiated by Cudahy officers topped 100 miles per hour and eventually ended with a crash on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Veterans Park. Three people in that vehicle were taken into custody. Cudahy police say it was shortly after noon on Monday, Dec. 5 that they...
CBS 58
3 arrested following chase ending in rollover crash near Veterans Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three people are in custody after a police chase that led to a rollover accident. The chase started just after noon Monday, Dec. 5, when someone reported that three people in a car pointed guns at him in Cudahy. Cudahy police pursued the car, which at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driving pursuit, crash, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a pursuit and crash Tuesday, Dec. 6. It happened around 7 p.m. Police said the vehicle was taken in a burglary. Police started chasing the driver near Muskego and Burnham. The chase ended near I-43 NB and Fond du Lac. The driver...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have safely located a critically missing man. There was concern after William Rogers was last seen in the area of N. 42nd Street and W. Nash Street. He was last heard from on Dec. 5. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Man dead after multiple crashes at same Milwaukee intersection in a single day
There were at least three crashes at the intersection of 13th and Oklahoma on Tuesday, including an early morning crash that killed a 19-year-old man.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek semi, utility truck crash, We Energies' worker to the rescue
OAK CREEK, Wis. - When a We Energies' worker heard a loud crash in Oak Creek, he didn't hesitate to help even before police and paramedics arrived. Craig Walter is quick to admit his dad always taught him to help others in need, so when the opportunity came before him in November in Oak Creek, he jumped right in to care for strangers.
CBS 58
Investigators seek information on 33rd anniversary of Burlington woman's disappearance
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine County investigators are looking for information regarding a cold case involving a Burlington woman who went missing 33 years ago. Dec. 6 marks 33 years since Kerry Aileen O'Brien Krueger went missing. Her husband, Tracey Krueger, along with Kerry's parents, reported her missing on Dec. 7, 1989.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee, man found dead days later
A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning near 107th and Wabash. Police said on Tuesday, officers found a man, 50, dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle wanted in connection with Sunday's homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
64th and Bradley shots fired; residence struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police several shots were fired and some struck a residence near 64th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kwik Trip road rage shooting, man charged
An Oak Creek man is accused of opening fire on another driver during a road rage shooting at Kwik Trip in Sturtevant. That driver ended up shot in both legs.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect flees police in rush hour traffic, causes four-vehicle crash in southeast Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – What started as driving recklessly in a mall parking lot turned into a high-speed pursuit during rush hour traffic, causing a four-vehicle crash. On November 29, officers with the Wauwatosa Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle after it was seen driving recklessly through the Mayfair Mall parking lot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
WISN
Source: Body found in home of suspected dating app ‘predator’ Nov. 8
Milwaukee County prosecutors have linked suspected dating app “predator” Timothy Olson to a second death investigation. This time he’s under suspicion in the death of a woman in Racine on Nov. 8, 2022. A law enforcement source told 12 News that day a body was found in the Olson home located near Georgia Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Racine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield grocery store liquor theft; 2 men sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing liquor from the Pick 'n Save on W. Greenfield Avenue. Officials say the two men stole seven bottles of liquor from the grocery store on Wednesday, Nov. 30. They then fled in a stolen blue Dodge Ram, with Wisconsin license plate: TR1932, police say.
Comments / 0