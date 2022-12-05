Read full article on original website
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dawson-Forsyth County (Dawson-Forsyth County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dawson-Forsyth County. The accident happened near a retailer of golf carts along Ga. 53 East. at around 4 p.m. Police confirmed that One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
WALB 10
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fundraiser has been started after a Thomas County deputy was shot twice in the head on Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Frankie Rollins was shot twice in the head and once in the back while trying to break up a fight at a family gathering, the TCSO confirmed.
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham
A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Murder suspect in custody 3 months after shooting at Vinings apartments
Cobb County investigators believe it was a robbery attempt that turned deadly. Three months later, the suspect accused o...
WALB 10
Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The founder and students of the Life Preparatory School for Boys had to be taken to a local hospital after being involved in a Wednesday night car crash, according to a post from the school. The students were taken to a local emergency room to get...
wfxl.com
Death investigation underway after body found at Albany ride share
A death investigation is underway in Albany after a body was found at a ride share. On December 4, Albany police responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street in reference to a deceased person. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told FOX 31 News that a family member recognized...
wfxl.com
Albany woman wanted by ADDU on drug, possession charges
The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit Investigations Division needs help from the community to located a wanted woman. ADDU investigators say that 24-year-old Kanaja Sutton is wanted for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property/firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark/serial number.
wdhn.com
Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer
BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Employees suspected of stealing over $200,000 in merchandise from Target distribution center
TIFTON, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies said they stole merchandise valued at over $200,000 from a Target distribution center in Tift County. Tift County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Target’s Asset Protection Operations were investigating thefts at the facility in Tifton. Their investigation...
WALB 10
Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An off-duty Thomas County deputy was shot Friday night and is currently recovering, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a family gathering around 11 p.m. The officer was trying to calm down someone that was irate and was shot. He is...
15-year-old charged with murder
ALBANY — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Jatavious Johnson (18), who was shot multiple times Oct. 25 and later died from his injuries. The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit, apprehended Alexander Holman, 15, at a location in Dougherty County. Holman is facing murder, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a person under age 18 charges. He was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
WCTV
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
WCTV
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
wfxl.com
Albany exit ramp closed due to overturned semi truck
Multiple first responders are on scene after a semi truck overturned on an Albany/Lee County exit ramp just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Lee County Sheriff's Offices says that a semi has overturned on the U.S. 82 East exit ramp that takes motorists on towards Tifton/Camilla, from Dawson. The truck...
wfxl.com
Dawson missing man has been found
Tyrese Thomas has been found safe and is now with family. The Dawson Police Department needs help from the community to locate a missing man. Police are trying to locate Tyrese Thomas. Thomas was last seen on December 1, walking north on Highway 520 towards Parrott wearing a black t-shirt,...
WALB 10
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida teen was carjacked at gunpoint after meeting with people from an Instagram group, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). A 17-year-old drove from Florida to Westwood Apartments in Albany to go to a car meetup. After getting to the apartments and picking up...
WALB 10
6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Dec. 7, 2016, was the day life changed forever for people in Americus. Six years ago, officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith were shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in Americus. Smarr helped give CPR to Smith — his best...
GBI searches for 28-year-old Georgia woman wanted for murder
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 28-year-old woman who is wanted for a murder that occurred last month in Lee County. Carlistra Dee Tennille is wanted for the murder of Mario McCray, which occurred on Nov. 23 in Leesburg. Tennille was last known to be in the...
wfxl.com
Police: Albany man wanted for stealing from local grocery store
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Derrick Brown. Police say that Brown is wanted for theft by taking that occurred at the R & M Grocery Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Brown was last seen near the...
WALB 10
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
