ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham

A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
PELHAM, GA
wfxl.com

Death investigation underway after body found at Albany ride share

A death investigation is underway in Albany after a body was found at a ride share. On December 4, Albany police responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street in reference to a deceased person. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told FOX 31 News that a family member recognized...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany woman wanted by ADDU on drug, possession charges

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit Investigations Division needs help from the community to located a wanted woman. ADDU investigators say that 24-year-old Kanaja Sutton is wanted for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property/firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark/serial number.
ALBANY, GA
wdhn.com

Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer

BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
BLAKELY, GA
The Albany Herald

15-year-old charged with murder

ALBANY — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Jatavious Johnson (18), who was shot multiple times Oct. 25 and later died from his injuries. The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit, apprehended Alexander Holman, 15, at a location in Dougherty County. Holman is facing murder, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a person under age 18 charges. He was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany exit ramp closed due to overturned semi truck

Multiple first responders are on scene after a semi truck overturned on an Albany/Lee County exit ramp just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Lee County Sheriff's Offices says that a semi has overturned on the U.S. 82 East exit ramp that takes motorists on towards Tifton/Camilla, from Dawson. The truck...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Dawson missing man has been found

Tyrese Thomas has been found safe and is now with family. The Dawson Police Department needs help from the community to locate a missing man. Police are trying to locate Tyrese Thomas. Thomas was last seen on December 1, walking north on Highway 520 towards Parrott wearing a black t-shirt,...
DAWSON, GA
WALB 10

6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Dec. 7, 2016, was the day life changed forever for people in Americus. Six years ago, officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith were shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in Americus. Smarr helped give CPR to Smith — his best...
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Albany man wanted for stealing from local grocery store

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Derrick Brown. Police say that Brown is wanted for theft by taking that occurred at the R & M Grocery Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Brown was last seen near the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder

2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. ‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High. Updated: 12 hours ago. Law enforcement...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy