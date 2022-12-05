ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

GAS PRICES DROP SHARPLY; GOVERNOR TAKES ACTION AS OIL COMPANIES REFUSE TO TESTIFY AT STATE HEARING ON PRICE GOUGING

eastcountymagazine.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Robyn Perrella
3d ago

Maybe the governor should look at all the taxes that are added to a gallon of gas…. If those were removed the price per gallon would drop considerably

Reply(2)
5
C von Buening
3d ago

because the moron in the white house is drawing our strategic reserves to a 50 year low

Reply
6
* Waterlec
3d ago

I'm not impressed by Newsom's actions or policies whatsoever.... 👎

Reply
6
Related
The Hill

Newsom proposes penalizing oil companies amid high fuel prices

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday evening unveiled a proposal that would penalize oil companies for “excessive profits” in the Golden State. Newsom introduced the “price gouging penalty” alongside state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D) in a move they said would “deter excessive price increases and keep money in Californians’ pockets.” “California’s price gouging penalty…
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas

holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation

December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amarie M.

Millions in California to have 4th stimulus check relief payments of up to $1,100 sent out based on their last name

Many checks have already been sent out. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**. During the Christmas season and through the first month of the new year, eligible California residents will receive a 4th stimulus payment as part of an automatic inflation relief initiative. Many payments are slated to hit bank accounts in time for Christmas (source).
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’

Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding

Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oceana.org

San Diego, California’s Second-Largest City, Bans Plastic Foam

Today, San Diego lawmakers passed an ordinance prohibiting plastic-foam foodware and coolers, as well as making utensils and straws available to patrons upon request only, making it the latest Southern California city to tackle the plastic pollution crisis through policy. Under the new law, retailers, hotels, and restaurants would be prohibited from distributing any type of plastic-foam foodware, as well as egg cartons and non-encased coolers. With over 1.4 million people living in San Diego, this is a significant step in curbing plastic pollution.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy