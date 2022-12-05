Read full article on original website
KEYC
Mankato Ballet Company invites community to annual Nutcracker performances
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members from the Mankato Ballet Company invite the community to this season’s remaining performances of The Nutcracker. The ballet company’s annual Nutcracker features a total of 100 members between two different casts with dancers of all ages. Organizers say there were 31 members from...
KEYC
West steals the show at Mankato East Invitational
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At K & G Gymnastics, the Mankato East gymnastics program hosted a seven-team invitational featuring Mankato West, St. Peter, New Ulm, and Waseca on Saturday. Mankato West placed first as a team by the end of it with a 142.100. The Scarlets were also home to...
KEYC
Sports Extra: Winter Week Two
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sports Extra highlights from Dec. 9, 2022.
KEYC
Drive-thru toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots this starts this weekend
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting tomorrow, and continuing through Dec. 13, the community is asked to bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the Store-It facility located at 2015 Bassett Drive in Mankato. The toy drive will open for donations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The covered bay will be...
KEYC
Kiewiet posts double-double in Scarlets win over Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ basketball program (2-2) defeated Winona 66-49 in a Big 9 Conference match up on Saturday. In the Scarlets’ victory, Lafayette commit Teresa Kiewiet put up 26 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, while teammate Livi Downs put up 19 points of her own.
KEYC
Mankato author publishes children’s book on climate change
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato children’s-author wants the public to know about her new book- that has a universal message for both children and adults. Author Jodi Dickey published “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure,” which tackles issues of climate change. The book uses elements of...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
KEYC
No. 9 MSU wins hard-fought battle over Wayne State
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 9 Minnesota State men’s basketball team (10-1) bounced back after suffering its first loss of the season to Augustana Friday night, with a 96-89 victory over NSIC-foe Wayne State on Saturday inside the Taylor Center. MSU’s Trevor Moore and Malcolm Jones both finished with 23 points a piece.
KEYC
Jury reaches verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting near Mayo Clinic Health System
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting on Echo Street in Mankato, near the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital last fall. Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed faced charges of attemtped murder, two counts posession of a firearm and...
KEYC
For the first time, the Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the city of Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture discovered the infested trees as part of a routine tree survey. Mankato and North Mankato have been pre-emptively removing ash trees since August. EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree...
KEYC
Mankato East rallies past Luverne in OT thriller
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ hockey team (6-2) won an overtime thriller 4-3 over Luverne (7-1), handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season, on Saturday inside All Seasons Arena. Ava Tibodeau was the overtime hero for the Cougars.
Iconic Supper Club in West Central MN Closing After 60 Years
MAYNARD (WJON News) – Anyone who has lived in West Central Minnesota has likely heard of Budger’s Dinner House. And, it’s a pretty good bet that you’ve eaten there at least a few times in your life. The restaurant is only open three nights a week...
KEYC
Kidnapping charges filed against Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Plunkett has been charged with taking a child without the legal rights to so so as well as burglary. Both charges are felonies. Plunkett is the biological mother of the child. Tuesday night, Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a kidnapping and burglary on...
