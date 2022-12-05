ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 54

The ManBearPig
6d ago

How is Fidel Trudeau supposed to starve his people like ever other communist if they are aloud to be armed? This is clearly his only option if he wants to maintain his regime. We all now Comrad Biden isn't going to do anything about it.

Reply(2)
42
Steve Davis
6d ago

Trudeau is the King of Canada just ask him. Do what he says or you’ll pay the price just ask the truckers who stood up for their freedoms.

Reply(1)
35
P. M. Barnett
5d ago

My father was in the Canadian army in WWII before the US entered the conflict. He said Canucks were tough fighters. Seems they have now bent over and greased their own sphincters.

Reply(4)
13
Related
AFP

Canada's Alberta province passes bill to ignore federal law

Canada's Alberta province passed a bill Thursday that allows its government to ignore federal laws it deems harmful -- pointing to, for example, measures to curb its oil industry's emissions. The so-called Sovereignty Act is the latest volley in a long-festering feud between Alberta and the national government, which in 2018 imposed a carbon tax and other climate measures to curb CO2 pollution.
The Independent

Northern Ireland abortion buffer zone ruling is a ‘historic day’ – Green MSP

A Scottish Green MSP who proposed the implementation of buffer zones around abortion clinics has welcomed a judgment allowing similar legislation in Northern Ireland.The UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday the Abortion (Safe Access Zones) (Northern Ireland) Bill was within the legislative competence of Stormont, making passage of a similar law in Scotland potentially easier.Gillian Mackay proposed the Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill earlier this year to prevent protest outside abortion clinics in Scotland.Judgment has been handed down this morning in the case UKSC 2022/0077 - Reference by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland - Abortion Services (Safe...
BBC

Portugal euthanasia: Parliament backs assisted suicide bill

Portugal's parliament has approved legislation to allow medically assisted suicide in limited circumstances. Once enacted, the bill would allow this form of euthanasia if an adult's wish to die is "current and reiterated, serious, free and informed". The person must be "in a situation of great intensity suffering, with definitive...
BBC

Lockerbie bombing suspect in US custody

A Libyan man accused of making the bomb which destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie 34 years ago is in United States custody, Scottish authorities have said. The US announced charges against Abu Agila Masud two years ago, alleging he had played a key role in the bombing on 21 December, 1988.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

The secret diaries of women protesting in Iran

Since a young woman, Mahsa Amini, was killed while being detained by Iran's morality police for not wearing her headscarf correctly, the country has been rocked by daily protests. Both women and men, who want a life free from the strict rules of the Islamic Republic, have been taking part.
BBC

Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia

Ten months after she left the US to play basketball in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has landed in her home state of Texas. Griner was jailed for carrying cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February, and was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday. She was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BBC

Violet Coco: Climate activist's jailing ignites row in Australia

For 28 minutes in April, Deanna "Violet" Coco blocked a single lane of rush hour traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, calling for greater action on climate change. Those 28 minutes would cost her a 15-month jail sentence. Last week - in a move that has drawn international criticism -...
Vox

A crisis on America’s roads

The United States is in the midst of a pedestrian fatality crisis. In 2020, more than 6,721 people were killed while walking, despite a dramatic decrease in cars on the road due to the pandemic. In 2021, the problem got even worse: 7,485 people were killed — the most pedestrian deaths in nearly 40 years, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association.

Comments / 0

Community Policy