Action Drug Rehab Hour – THC, Cigarettes, And The Gateways To Hard Drugs – December 5, 2022

On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, Cary Quashen KHTS Co-News Director Louie Diaz to discuss the recent drug incidents effecting Santa Clarita Valley.

Cary and Louie begin the show discussing how vapes have all but replaced cigarettes. Unfortunately, vape devices are equally as harmful perhaps even more so than cigarettes are. With the risk of various health concerns, vapes also are becoming more commonly used with THC. Cary references how THC levels are 100%, as compared to traditional marijuana, such a a joint that may only be 5% THC.

Cary goes on to say that THC users have been the highest volume of people that he has brought into psych wards. Even more so than meth or other more hardcore drugs. Because of this, Cary advises that be aware what your kids are doing and to also understand that setting the example is the biggest key.

