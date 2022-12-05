ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable housing units preserved in renovations of 2 Detroit buildings

By Dave LewAllen, Michael Glover
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 6 days ago
The Historic Savannah apartment building dates back to 1926. It has been completely renovated and at the end of this month, residents who have been relocated during construction will move back in.

That includes Theresa Riley, who will be back in her home in time for Christmas.

“I love it, it’s fresh, it’s clean, it’s beautiful,” said Savannah resident Theresa Riley.

We took a closer look with Theresa at the updates and finishes in the kitchen that she will enjoy when she moves back in just before Christmas.

“The countertops are brand new, all the cabinets. The stove is brand new; the refrigerator is brand new. The whole color scheme, everything is actually brand new. Even the paint is new. Everything is new,” said Riley.

The Savannah has 20 units and just down the street – the Wilshire apartment building has 20 more. The city’s goal – as property values in the Hubbard-Richard neighborhood rise is to make sure legacy Detroit residents don’t get displaced.

Rent in the two buildings will be at 60% area median income – ranging from $783 per month for a studio apartment in the Wilshire -- up to $1,209 for a two-bedroom apartment in the Savannah.

The renovation of these buildings adds to the number of affordable housing units preserved or built in the city since 2018.

The Duggan administration has worked to ensure that residents could afford to remain in more than 7,847 units that were at risk of going market rate.

Additionally, more than 7,686 new construction, affordable housing units, have been added in that same time, with more in the planning stages.

“There is no more enjoyable event than, like today, where we’re reopening 40 affordable units,” said Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan.

“We’re passionate here at Southwest Solutions. We believe that true Detroiters should be able to keep their home in Detroit. They deserve a good neighborhood and to be able to stay in it and continue to afford living in it and enjoy all the wonderful things that come with revitalization,” said Laura LeBlanc from Southwest Solutions.

The non-profit Southwest Solutions owns the buildings. They partnered with the city and state so the renovation could become a reality and those residents who want to stay in the neighborhood - are able to do so. It's a big win for all involved.

