CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics) Every Tiger that saw the floor scored and Clemson used a 24-6 first quarter to catapult to an 81-42 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Tigers to 8-3 on the year and puts Clemson on a five-game winning streak, while the loss drops the Catamounts to 5-6. Daisha Bradford led Clemson in scoring with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting with four threes. Brie Perpignan finished with 16 points on the afternoon, while Amari Robinson tallied her first double-double of the season with 16 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Hannah Hank finished with a team-high four blocks, and Ruby Whitehorn contributed an all-around game with seven points, six rebounds and team-high eight assists.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO