Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
2 earthquakes reported in North Carolina, USGS says
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — There were two earthquakes reported in North Carolina Wednesday night, according to United States Geological survey. Both earthquakes happened around 10:30 p.m. near Laurel Park, USGS says. The USGS says that the first earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and struck four miles below ground.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina company sold, operated illegal fishing gaming machines, federal officials say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A video gaming machine allowing players to cash in after shooting fish will cost an Upstate company more than $1 million after it pleaded guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, officials said Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina said in a release that...
WYFF4.com
New trail system to officially open this weekend in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A new trail system will officially open in Greenville County this weekend. Leaders will officially open the trails at Lakeside Park in Piedmont on Saturday. It is the product of a public partnership between Upstate Greenways and Trails Alliance (UGATA) and Greenville County Rec. "Thanks...
WYFF4.com
High school senior killed, student and recent graduate injured in head-on crash in North Carolina, authorities say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A high school senior was killed and another student and a recent graduate were injured in a head-on crash in Henderson County, North Carolina. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened Thursday on Terry's Gap Road in Fletcher. They said a Dodge Dakota...
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
WYFF4.com
Man admits stealing from national forests in Upstate, as well as storage facilities, USDA says
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man turned himself in to authorities in Abbeville County, South Carolina, after admitting to stealing from fee-tubes at national forests as well as break-ins at several storage facilities, according to the United States Forest Service. Authorities say on Nov. 14, a Forest Service law...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed while trying to cross Greenville County road
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person is dead after being hit on an Upstate road. Troopers say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs Road. Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian as Maximiliano Marioz Lopez, 53, of...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina toddler frees herself from locked car with mom's instructions
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenwood, South Carolina, 1-year-old was able to escape from a locked car herself after she was accidentally locked inside — and the moment was caught on video. Z'Naria's great-grandmother reportedly locked the car with the keys in the ignition when they stopped at a...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in deadly crash in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. According to the coroner, the crash happened a little before 5:30 p.m. on West Butler and Ashmore Road. The coroner said the crash involves a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner has identified the motorcyclist...
WYFF4.com
'It's a dangerous situation': Neighbors raise concerns over objects hitting cars
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Neighbors in a South Carolina community are raising concerns about objects hitting their cars. It's happening in Greenville County. "As we pass by Viewmont Drive, shortly after, I thought we've been shot," Jeff Plumblee said. It then turned into panic for these Greenville drivers coming home...
WYFF4.com
Shooting investigation underway after man flags down person in middle of highway, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — A shooting investigation has started in Easley, according to deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a man walked into the roadway of Calhoun Memorial Highway and flagged down a person passing by stating that he was shot. Authorities arrived to the scene...
WYFF4.com
Woman arrested following shooting in Pickens County, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A woman has been arrested after a man was shot in Pickens County. That's according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, PCSO received a call at about 8:50 p.m. on Friday about a suspicious person laying in the road, near Highway 123 in Easley.
WYFF4.com
Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
WYFF4.com
Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids
ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
WYFF4.com
From prison to doctorate degree: Upstate man shares story of redemption ahead of commencement
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Cary Sanders may have seemed like an unlikely candidate for a doctoral degree nearly a decade ago. Let alone from a school he was once not welcomed at, North Greenville University. "We are here in Tigerville and I used to terrorize this town,” Sanders said. "By...
WYFF4.com
Some neighbors raise concerns over rising number of short-term rentals
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As short-term rentals become more and more popular in cities around the country, they're raising concerns among some in Greenville. The city of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals heard two requests for special exception permits for short-term rentals on Thursday. The special exception permit requests were...
WYFF4.com
Clemson drops Holiday Hoopsgiving to Loyola Chicago 76-58
ATLANTA — (Clemson Athletics)Clemson University men’s basketball’s four-game winning streak was snapped by a 76-58 defeat to Loyola Chicago in the 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday night. The Tigers (8-3, 1-0 ACC) were led in the game by three double-digit scorers on offense. Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake)...
WYFF4.com
Clemson women cruise past Catamounts, 81-42
CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics) Every Tiger that saw the floor scored and Clemson used a 24-6 first quarter to catapult to an 81-42 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Tigers to 8-3 on the year and puts Clemson on a five-game winning streak, while the loss drops the Catamounts to 5-6. Daisha Bradford led Clemson in scoring with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting with four threes. Brie Perpignan finished with 16 points on the afternoon, while Amari Robinson tallied her first double-double of the season with 16 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Hannah Hank finished with a team-high four blocks, and Ruby Whitehorn contributed an all-around game with seven points, six rebounds and team-high eight assists.
WYFF4.com
Simpsonville police search for car thief suspects after shots fired at victim
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Police are searching for three male car thief suspects after shots were fired at a victim. That's according to a public service announcement from Simpsonville Police Department. SPD said that the three suspects were caught breaking into cars in the Simpsonville area. After being confronted, police...
Comments / 1