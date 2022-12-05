ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

2 earthquakes reported in North Carolina, USGS says

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — There were two earthquakes reported in North Carolina Wednesday night, according to United States Geological survey. Both earthquakes happened around 10:30 p.m. near Laurel Park, USGS says. The USGS says that the first earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and struck four miles below ground.
ARDEN, NC
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
GREENVILLE, SC
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in deadly crash in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. According to the coroner, the crash happened a little before 5:30 p.m. on West Butler and Ashmore Road. The coroner said the crash involves a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner has identified the motorcyclist...
MAULDIN, SC
Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
GREENVILLE, SC
Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids

ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
ANDERSON, SC
Some neighbors raise concerns over rising number of short-term rentals

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As short-term rentals become more and more popular in cities around the country, they're raising concerns among some in Greenville. The city of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals heard two requests for special exception permits for short-term rentals on Thursday. The special exception permit requests were...
GREENVILLE, SC
Clemson drops Holiday Hoopsgiving to Loyola Chicago 76-58

ATLANTA — (Clemson Athletics)Clemson University men’s basketball’s four-game winning streak was snapped by a 76-58 defeat to Loyola Chicago in the 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday night. The Tigers (8-3, 1-0 ACC) were led in the game by three double-digit scorers on offense. Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake)...
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson women cruise past Catamounts, 81-42

CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics) Every Tiger that saw the floor scored and Clemson used a 24-6 first quarter to catapult to an 81-42 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Tigers to 8-3 on the year and puts Clemson on a five-game winning streak, while the loss drops the Catamounts to 5-6. Daisha Bradford led Clemson in scoring with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting with four threes. Brie Perpignan finished with 16 points on the afternoon, while Amari Robinson tallied her first double-double of the season with 16 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Hannah Hank finished with a team-high four blocks, and Ruby Whitehorn contributed an all-around game with seven points, six rebounds and team-high eight assists.
CLEMSON, SC

