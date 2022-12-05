Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Former Louisville offensive lineman commits to University of Cincinnati
The University of Cincinnati Bearcats picked up a player from Louisville Thursday, offensive lineman Luke Kandra. Kandra, a 2020 Elder graduate, tweeted Thursday he's coming back home to play for the Bearcats. The commitment announcement comes days after the Bearcats introduced their new head coach, Scott Satterfield, who also came...
Kerry Coombs to remain on Cincinnati football staff
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football head coach Scott Satterfield announced on Friday that Kerry Coombs will remain on the Bearcats coaching staff as Cincinnati's secondary coach and special teams coordinator. The 40-year coaching veteran signed a new three-year deal to remain with the Bearcats. Coombs was named interim head coach...
Crosstown Shootout: Xavier, UC to face off in near century-old tradition
A near century-old tradition in men's college basketball is happening this weekend. UC and Xavier have long been rivals on the court. The Crosstown Shootout will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena. UC holds a 51-38 lead over Xavier in the all-time meeting,...
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Dec. 9-11
CINCINNATI — The weekend is finally here and there's plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list below. Santacon is back in 2022. More than 10,000 Santas are expected to take over downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine, Mt. Adams and Covington, Kentucky, on Dec. 10. The 12-hour event —...
Cincinnati announces newest council member taking over Greg Landsman's seat
CINCINNATI — An opening on Cincinnati City Council has been filled. Congressman-elect Greg Landsman is headed to Washington after flipping Ohio's 1st Congressional District in last month's election in a race against incumbent Steve Chabot. After his victory, Landsman appointed Councilman Reggie Harris to make the decision on who...
Report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill, injuries unknown.
Report of a crash on Fields Ertel Road in Mason, police responding
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8955 Fields Ertel Road in Mason, with injuries, emergency crews are responding.
Crash with injuries reported on McCauly Road in Highpoint
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on McCauly Road in Highpoint.
Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill.
Downed wires reported in South Cumminsville on Beekman Street
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported in South Cumminsville on Beekman St.
Cincinnati police attempting to identify two accused of fraudulently collecting donations at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals who posed as fundraisers and fraudulently collected donations during at least two Cincinnati Bengals home games at Paycor Stadium. According to police, the two people posed as fundraisers for "Stand Up 2 Cancer." Anyone with information regarding...
Report of a pedestrian struck on Marburg Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Report of a pedestrian struck and injured, on Marburg Avenue in Oakley. Emergency crews are responding.
Crews are responding to crash with injuries on Ohio Pike
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in front of the UDF at 711 Ohio Pike in Withamsville. Traffic is impacted. Use caution in this area.
Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton.
Crash with injuries reported Quebec Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Quebec Road in West Price Hill.
Report of car into a porch on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a porch and electric box on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. Unknown injuries, crews are responding.
Cincinnati police search for missing 23-year-old woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman out of College Hill. Police said Ashley Washington, 23, left for work on Wednesday and has not been seen or heard from since. Washington was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a cartoon hoodie, pajama pants and...
Amazon workers in Northern Kentucky trying to gain support to unionize
Workers at the Amazon Airhub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are trying to gain support to unionize. Organizers with "Unionize Amazon Northern Kentucky," spent the afternoon Saturday canvassing for support across Cincinnati. The workers are fighting for a starting wage of $30 per hour. Right now, workers tell WLWT that...
Report of a male shot in the leg on Bassett Road in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a male shot in the leg on Bassett Road in East Price Hill. emergency crews are responding.
Cincinnati police search for suspects responsible for vandalizing Hillel House
CINCINNATI — Police are looking for the people responsible, for vandalizing the Cincinnati Hillel building across the street from the University of Cincinnati. Investigators have released photos of two suspects. The organization says the suspects destroyed plants, threw dirt at the building, broke spotlights and turned over trash cans.
