FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Amazon workers in Northern Kentucky trying to gain support to unionize
Workers at the Amazon Airhub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are trying to gain support to unionize. Organizers with "Unionize Amazon Northern Kentucky," spent the afternoon Saturday canvassing for support across Cincinnati. The workers are fighting for a starting wage of $30 per hour. Right now, workers tell WLWT that...
Cincinnati holiday shoppers changing spending habits this season
Christmas is just two weeks away and the holiday shopping rush is on! Whether you're wrapping up your holiday shopping or just beginning, many shoppers we spoke to in the Rookwood area say this holiday season has brought some changes to their shopping habits. Part of these changes is due...
Turning grief into purpose; Two Butler County families on a mission to create Angel Suites at area hospital
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three years ago Friday, Wayne and Kelsey Hambrick welcomed their baby boy, Crue, into the world. "He was crying, and I will never forget the doctor saying, 'Here you are big boy,'" Kelsey Hambrick said. Those were cries Crue's parents didn't know they'd ever hear....
Tenants demanding action from Williamsburg of Cincinnati after they claim 'unlivable conditions'
CINCINNATI — Residents living in a Hamilton County apartment complex say they have had enough. We've been bringing you the story throughout the week of unlivable conditions at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati. Now, the city could take action if problems are not resolved. "I have residents texting me, emailing...
Reported structure fire on Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Reported structure fire on Eden Park Dr. in Mount Adams. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Report of car into a porch on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a porch and electric box on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. Unknown injuries, crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
Report of a male shot in the leg on Bassett Road in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a male shot in the leg on Bassett Road in East Price Hill. emergency crews are responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Structure fire reported on Twin Oak Lane in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Twin Oak Ln. in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Cincinnati police attempting to identify two accused of fraudulently collecting donations at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals who posed as fundraisers and fraudulently collected donations during at least two Cincinnati Bengals home games at Paycor Stadium. According to police, the two people posed as fundraisers for "Stand Up 2 Cancer." Anyone with information regarding...
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Report of a crash on Buttermilk Pike at Anderson in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Buttermilk Pike at Anderson in Crescent Springs, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Report of a possible structure fire on Gray Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — crews are responding to a report of a possible structure fire on Gray Road in Spring Grove Village. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Crews are responding to a fire at Palomino Drive in Villa Hills
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a fire at Palomino Drive in Villa Hills. Residents are being evacuated. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Report of a construction plate missing, West Pike and Russell in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of a construction plate missing at West Pike and Russell streets in Covington, creating a potential road hazard. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township, lanes are blocked
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township, southbound lanes are blocked. Police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Pendleton County Schools closed until Monday due to student, staff illness
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — Pendleton County Schools will be closed until Monday due to sickness in the community, school officials said this week. Superintendent Joe Buerkley said after monitoring student and staff attendence, things haven't been improving. Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. School will resume Monday, Dec....
Animatronic Nativity Experience opening Saturday in Anderson Township
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Comboni Missionaries in Anderson Township will celebrate the 75th anniversary of a cherished Christmas tradition starting Saturday with the animatronic Nativity Experience. The event opens with a music-filled celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 followed by regular hours of 6...
Report of a crash on Summit Road and Section Road in Springfield Township
CARTHAGE, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Summit Road and Section Road in. Springfield Township, unspecified injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
