North Carolina State

Local sheriffs take oaths of office

By Claire Curry, Adrianna Hargrove, Cheyenne Pagan, Brandon Tester
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some new and re-elected sheriffs around the region are taking their oaths of office Monday.

On Nov. 29, the State Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 general election in North Carolina.

2022 General Election results

Here’s a look at what local officials said as they were sworn in Monday. This story will be updated as more ceremonies happen.

PAULA DANCE, PITT COUNTY SHERIFF

Paula Dance was sworn in for her second term as Pitt County’s sheriff.

JACKIE ROGERS, LENOIR COUNTY SHERIFF

Jackie Rogers was sworn in Monday as Lenoir County’s newly-elected sheriff.

CHRIS THOMAS, ONSLOW COUNTY SHERIFF

Chris Thomas took his oath of office and replaced Hans Miller as sheriff. Miller chose to retire and not seek reelection.

