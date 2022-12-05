Local sheriffs take oaths of office
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some new and re-elected sheriffs around the region are taking their oaths of office Monday.
On Nov. 29, the State Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 general election in North Carolina.2022 General Election results
Here’s a look at what local officials said as they were sworn in Monday. This story will be updated as more ceremonies happen.
PAULA DANCE, PITT COUNTY SHERIFF
Paula Dance was sworn in for her second term as Pitt County’s sheriff.
JACKIE ROGERS, LENOIR COUNTY SHERIFF
Jackie Rogers was sworn in Monday as Lenoir County’s newly-elected sheriff.
CHRIS THOMAS, ONSLOW COUNTY SHERIFF
Chris Thomas took his oath of office and replaced Hans Miller as sheriff. Miller chose to retire and not seek reelection.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0