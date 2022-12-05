BREAKING: Paul George's Final Injury Status For Clippers-Hornets Game

Paul George has been upgraded to available for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

For the game, they will have Paul George back in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) will play Monday."

George had missed the last seven games, so this will be a big boost for the Clippers.

The seven-time NBA All-Star is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 16 games.

He is also shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

After missing 51 regular season games in 2021-22, he has played well to start the 2022-23 season.

The former Fresno State star last played on Nov. 19 against the San Antonio Spurs when he had 21 points in 15 minutes (he did not play in the second half).

As for the Clippers, they come into the night with a 13-11 record in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Clippers have been solid, with a 6-5 record in 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Hornets come into the game with a 7-16 record in their first 23 games.

They are coming off a loss at home on Saturday afternoon to the Milwaukee Bucks and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Hornets are 4-7 in the 11 games they have hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina.