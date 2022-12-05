ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

FBI: Arizona cult leader had 20 wives, some as young as 9

By John Clark, Nexstar Media Wire
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uf2i4_0jYPBXE100

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. ( WTVO ) — According to the FBI, an accused polygamist cult leader in Arizona had 20 wives, including underage girls and one who was possibly his own daughter.

Judge limits privilege defense in AZ Mormon sex abuse case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation filed an affidavit in federal court on Friday accusing Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, of transporting minors between Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and Nebraska to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

He has not been charged with sexual abuse, according to the Salt Lake Tribune , but was arrested on charges of child abuse. He has been in jail since his arrest.

Bateman pleaded not guilty in September to charges of tampering with evidence and attempting to destroy records after he was stopped on a highway and police found young girls inside an enclosed trailer.

According to KSAZ , authorities found three girls between the ages of 11 and 14 inside the unventilated trailer, which also contained a makeshift toilet, couch, and camping chairs.

Law enforcement said Bateman, a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), is part of a small group that practices polygamy, even though it is illegal in the U.S.

The Mormon church has denounced FLDS and maintains that polygamy is grounds for ex-communication from the faith.

The FBI said eight girls were found at Bateman’s Colorado City home during an FBI raid on Sept. 13.

The affidavit described Bateman as a cult leader with “approximately 50 followers and over 20 wives, many of whom are minors, mostly under the age of 15,” the FBI said.

One of the girls was reported to be 9 years old.

Bateman is also accused of trying to marry his own daughter, according to the FBI, who spoke to a couple who were filming a documentary about his community.

“Bateman allegedly has ‘impressions of Heavenly Father’s will’ to encourage his followers, including the minor children, to engage in sexual acts and relies on that submission to do his own will,” the affidavit reads.

The affidavit also says that Bateman would arrange for group sex acts in a “Binding of Brothers” ritual in which he would have sex with the wives of his male followers while other men and underage girls looked on.

Bateman said the “Heavenly Father” ordered him to “give the most precious thing he has, his girls’ virtue,” to his male followers. One of the girls was reportedly only 12 years old.

“The girls, who were crying on the recording, said they hurt but there was not darkness. Bateman said the girls have sacrificed their virtue for the Lord,” Special Agent Dawn Martin wrote in the affidavit.

Bateman is also reported to have been a follower of Warren Jeffs, the former leader of FLDS who was ultimately charged with sexual assault of minors in three states.

Jeffs denounced Bateman in a message sent to his followers from prison, according to KSAZ.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas Secretary of State John Scott resigns

AUSTIN (KETK) – The Texas Secretary of State John Scott said on Monday, he will be resigning from office at the end of this year. He said he will go back to private legal practice. Scott was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 21, 2021. He oversaw four major statewide elections in 2022 and […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Tips on how to boost your immune system

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the East Texas weather being up and down lately, more people have been getting sick. That is the last thing anyone wants with holiday parties to come. People often forget about the simple things we can do on a daily basis to boost our immune systems and stay healthy. Dr. […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Monday night’s Texas Lotto jackpot worth $19 million

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Lottery has drawings scheduled for Monday night in the Power Ball, Lotto Texas Extra and Texas Two Step. The Power Ball annualized jackpot is estimated to be at $89 million for the Monday night drawing with an estimated cash value of $47.1 million. The Lotto Texas Extra jackpot is […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Holiday Events coming up in the Rose City

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kandice Johnson with the City of Tyler joined East Texas Live to promote the upcoming holiday events in the Rose City. Johnson shared information about the events listed below: For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy