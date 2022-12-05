ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zavala County, TX

KSAT 12

3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

9 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police have identified nine suspects who were involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. At last check, an 18-year-old was injured but expected to recover, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Sept. 8. Both were being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police discover two dead men inside a downtown home

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a downtown home. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Furnish Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. to check on a 71-year-old man who has not been seen for days. Upon police arrival, they discovered that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

