Canyon Lake, TX

Help find missing teen last seen in Castroville

SAN ANTONIO -- Have you seen missing 14-year-old Virginia Martinez?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Martinez was last seen November 18 in Castroville, TX. Martinez is described as a Hispanic female who is 5'1" and weighs about 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and her hair...
CASTROVILLE, TX
Suspected drunk driver smashes car right into the corner of house

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver smashed his car into the corner of a Northwest Side home and left a good-sized hole. It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4400-block of Chedder Drive. Police tell us the driver was speeding down Babcock Road, lost control. Hit the curb and slammed into the corner of the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet

POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
POTEET, TX
Police discover two dead men inside a downtown home

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a downtown home. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Furnish Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. to check on a 71-year-old man who has not been seen for days. Upon police arrival, they discovered that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man shot as he was walking home from the store

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot by unknown suspects when he was walking home from the store. The incident happened at the 3100 block of Colima Street at around 12:03 a.m. Police say that a man and a woman were walking back home from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Four people dead after large explosion on Southeast side

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a large explosion on the Southeast side that left four people dead. The incident happened at the 9700 block of S Presa Street at around 11:35 p.m. Police say that they received multiple calls for a possible explosion at K-Bar Services. Upon arrival,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio man shot in the head following argument on the Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police said one man was shot to death following an argument on the city’s Northeast Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were dispatched at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found the victim who was laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Neighborhood reaction to Southeast side explosion

The late night Friday night explosion on the city's southeast side left many people in the area concerned what could have happened. Ethel Holloway lives 1.2 miles away from where the explosion on S Presa St. happened.,"I was sitting in my glider-rocker with my puppy on my lap," she says, "then there was this God awful, Boom!"
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police investigate shooting that left one man dead on the East side

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man arrested. Police were dispatched to Pecan Valley and Roland street at around 7:07 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they located a man with a gunshot wound in his chest. Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rain chances are on the rise ahead of a cold front

SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Very warm & humid. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A weak cold front will approach the area late tonight & overnight. Along this boundary, a few storms will develop across the Hill Country after midnight. Some of these storms may to be strong to possibly severe. A 'marginal' risk of severe weather (level one of five) has been issued for portions of the Hill Country, our northeastern areas, and the eastern half of Bexar County. Mainly a hail threat with one of the stronger storms.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Cold front moves through around lunchtime Tuesday

While many areas did not see rain overnight, some areas picked up on big rainfall totals as many showers/storms trained over the same area. Areas in eastern Bexar County reported as much as 5-8 inches of rain overnight, which led to a Flash Flood Warning early this morning. SAT Airport recorded a grand total of 0.0" of rain...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Three passengers fighting for life following wrong-way crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a horrible crash that sent three individuals to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police were called at around 4:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Moursund Blvd. for a major accident. According to police, a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

