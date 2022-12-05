ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Parking lot shooting leaves two injured

SALT LAKE CITY — A shooting in a parking lot near 200 N. Redwood Road resulted in two people being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The call in to police described two groups shooting at each other. Officers responded to the shooting at around 1 a.m. All of the suspects had fled the scene when officers arrived.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

17-year-old victim shares details on assault that led to deadly officer-involved shooting

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenager was allegedly strangled prior to an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of the assault suspect. Bluffdale police said the 31-year-old suspect confronted officials with a weapon in his hand at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday before he was shot twice and killed by an officer. The kind of weapon the man was holding at the time was not initially shared.
BLUFFDALE, UT
kjzz.com

Stabbing suspect involved in AMBER Alert arrested in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect from an AMBER Alert and alleged stabbing has been arrested, according to the Unified Police Department. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, was located in Ogden and will be transported to Salt Lake County for an interview, police said. They said he will be...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts

SANDY, Utah — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group’s whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise...
SANDY, UT
KPCW

51-year-old man dies in Wasatch County snowmobile accident

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call about the incident. Sheriff’s deputies responded alongside search and rescue and state parks officers. 51-year-old Bruce Cook of Highland, Utah was pronounced dead at the scene. He struck a boulder hidden under fresh snowfall while riding...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 creates heavy delays

SALT LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening on westbound I-80 near 1300 East created significant delays, according to UDOT. The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash blocked the left two lanes. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. During the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

