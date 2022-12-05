Read full article on original website
December 13 Alachua County Commission Special and Regular Meetings
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two meetings on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The Special Meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and the morning portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Over 5,000 people have not received GRU bills for November – what should they do?
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A public records request sent to Alachua Chronicle by Angela Casteel has revealed that 5,166 Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) customers had not received bills for November, as of December 7. GRU has not responded to a request from Alachua Chronicle for an explanation, but they sent out a message to customers this afternoon.
Prizzia new County Commission Chair; board allocates ARPA funds to Community IDs, weatherization, Working Food, a meat processing facility, and a mobile produce market
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the beginning of their December 6 Special Meeting, the Alachua County Commission elected a new Chair and Vice Chair for the next year. Commissioner Ken Cornell nominated Commissioner Anna Prizzia as Chair and Commissioner Chuck Chestnut as Vice Chair. Outgoing Chair Marihelen Wheeler nominated newly-elected Commissioner Mary Alford as Vice Chair. The board unanimously approved Prizzia as Chair, and when the clerk moved on to a vote for Vice Chair, Chestnut said he would decline Cornell’s nomination and instead made a motion to make Alford the Vice Chair. That vote was also unanimous.
Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
One killed, two wounded in weekend shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two were wounded in two separate shooting incidents this weekend in Gainesville, in addition to the fatal shooting Friday night in Alachua. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at The Crossings. An adult male was shot just...
Shootings in Alachua leave one dead and one in critical condition
ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday night, Alachua Police Department (APD) began to receive several phone calls in reference to a subject who was shot at the 15100 block of NW 150th Avenue near One 51 Apartments. While officers were responding to the incident location, APD received a phone call from a male subject stating he was also shot and needed help. Officers arrived on the scene and located both victims. Both victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance. While on the way to the hospital, one victim was pronounced deceased by paramedics. The second victim is currently in critical condition.
Gainesville man arrested for punching woman following road rage incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis Daniel Agosto, 31, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with punching a woman he had never met until they were involved in a road rage incident. At about 3:30 p.m. on December 7, the victim told a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer that she was...
Man wanted for violation of probation arrested with stolen gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marvin Lewis King, 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also wanted for violation of probation in a previous case. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled King over...
Body found in Micanopy is being investigated as homicide
MICANOPY, Fla. – Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Micanopy yesterday in response to a call about a dead body. Deputies and detectives responded, and the case is being investigated as a homicide. The deceased man has been identified as Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville. Anyone with any...
