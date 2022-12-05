ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Kevin Willard praises Wisconsin for defensive efforts in Maryland loss

Kevin Willard suffered his first loss of the year on Tuesday. Willard gave credit where credit was due at the post game press conference. No. 13 Maryland lost 64-59 to Wisconsin in its second B1G game of the year. Willard credited Wisconsin for being solid on defense and taking the Terps out of their offensive game plan.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
FOX Sports

How Azzi Fudd's injury impacts UConn moving forward

UConn's women’s basketball program can’t catch a break. That’s the way it feels yet again, as the university announced Tuesday that sophomore superstar Azzi Fudd will miss three to six weeks with a right knee injury suffered in the second quarter of Sunday’s 74-60 loss to Notre Dame.
STORRS, CT

