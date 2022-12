Undefeated Maryland will face another grind-it-out test when the No. 13 Terrapins visit defensive-minded Wisconsin on Tuesday in a Big Ten matchup at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Maryland (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) took down No. 16 Illinois 71-66 on Friday and the Terps were rewarded by poll voters this week, moving up nine spots. Wisconsin (6-2, 0-0) outlasted in-state rival Marquette 80-77 in overtime on Saturday.