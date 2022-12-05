Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLive.com
West Catholic’s Tim Kloska earns Michigan AP Division 5-6 Player of the Year
Tim Kloska’s performance in West Catholic’s five-game playoff run alone might have been enough for him to garner all-state consideration. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in the five games combined. That included 330 yards and five touchdowns in West Catholic’s s Division 6 state semifinal win over Clinton and 241 yards and four scores in the Falcons’ 59-14 win over Negaunee in the championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRPS mourns after middle school coach dies
A Grand Rapids Public Schools coach has died.
thecollegiatelive.com
Scuffle between GRCC and Glen Oaks Community College basketball teams leads to investigation
The Grand Rapids Community College men’s basketball program is facing an investigation after an altercation took place during its Dec. 3 94-73 win against Glen Oaks Community College. Midway through the second half, sophomore big man Isaac Warning was shoved from behind by GOCC’s Lavonta Ash, resulting in a...
Muskegon woman celebrates removal of tennis ball-sized brain tumor
A woman is celebrating an incredible recovery after doctors removed a tennis ball-sized tumor from her brain.
Tuesday night hoops recap
Grand Rapids Christian squared off against South Christian on opening night. The Eagles won 5-47 against the Sailors.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lake Doster Golf Club suffers $100,000 in damage
PLAINWELL—Damage done to the sixth and seventh greens at Lake Doster Golf Club will cost upwards of $100,000 to repair, according to head golf professional Matt Townsley. “The greens were completely destroyed,” Townsley said. “There was no way to save them. We have to start over with them from square one.”
boatingindustry.com
Tommy’s Boats opens new Grand Rapids location
Tommy’s Boats celebrated the opening of its newest location near Grand Rapids, Michigan during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 1. The new 16,000-square-foot facility, which houses a showroom floor, sales offices, and a 12-bay service department is located in Comstock Park, just off West River Drive at 247 Morrissey Drive NE. A unique feature of the new dealership is a custom boat storage tower along the property’s east side. The tower is the first of its kind to be built anywhere in the United States.
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
The projects will be covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Where Can You Go on a Sleigh Ride near Grand Rapids?
We've all heard the song "Sleigh Ride" and the line "It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you." The weather isn't really cooperating right now, with our lack of snow, but if you did want to go on an actual sleigh ride near Grand Rapids -- where could you go?
WOOD
Stop suffering from back and hip pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many Americans are suffering from severe neck or back pain and are frustrated, upset and close to giving up they aren’t getting answers or solutions to their problem. Many of these individuals are actually suffering from hip pain that is actually coming from their back.
Economic development group wins Midwest award for bringing $430M project to Muskegon
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — The Greater Muskegon Economic Development group is the winner of the “Large Ecomonic Impact Deal of the Year” award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council. GMED was nominated for the award by Consumers Energy for bringing a biomedical research company to Muskegon Township,...
The Price is Right Live coming to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Price Is Right Live, an interactive stage show, is coming to DeVos Performance Hall March 28. Modeled after the famous gameshow, the performance will feature opportunities for contestants to win “cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car,” according to a news release announcing the upcoming show.
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
'I was in shock!': Kent County man wins $97,885 monthly jackpot prize
A Kent County man plans to purchase a new car after winning a $97,885 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize.
thewestottawan.com
These visitors aren’t here for the tulips
It’s a Saturday afternoon, and I find myself looking for the perfect episode of Unsolved Mysteries to watch while I eat my leftover cake. But wait, an episode titled “Something in the Sky” has a description that reads, “Over 300 residents of western Michigan report seeing unearthly lights on the night of March 8th, 1994. Decades later, the event remains unexplained.” Western Michigan?! How have I heard nothing about this until now?
Harper Creek teacher retires before investigation done
A Harper Creek High School teacher who was under investigation has retired, the school says.
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Michigan State Park Has Cool Winter Sand Formations (and a Dinosaur)
While Michigan beaches get a whole lot less traffic in the wintertime, they're still lovely! A Michigan State Park has shared photos of neat winter sand formations - and a dinosaur friend!. Holland State Park Winter Sand Formations. Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful...
