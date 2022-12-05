ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive.com

West Catholic’s Tim Kloska earns Michigan AP Division 5-6 Player of the Year

Tim Kloska’s performance in West Catholic’s five-game playoff run alone might have been enough for him to garner all-state consideration. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in the five games combined. That included 330 yards and five touchdowns in West Catholic’s s Division 6 state semifinal win over Clinton and 241 yards and four scores in the Falcons’ 59-14 win over Negaunee in the championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake Doster Golf Club suffers $100,000 in damage

PLAINWELL—Damage done to the sixth and seventh greens at Lake Doster Golf Club will cost upwards of $100,000 to repair, according to head golf professional Matt Townsley. “The greens were completely destroyed,” Townsley said. “There was no way to save them. We have to start over with them from square one.”
boatingindustry.com

Tommy’s Boats opens new Grand Rapids location

Tommy’s Boats celebrated the opening of its newest location near Grand Rapids, Michigan during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 1. The new 16,000-square-foot facility, which houses a showroom floor, sales offices, and a 12-bay service department is located in Comstock Park, just off West River Drive at 247 Morrissey Drive NE. A unique feature of the new dealership is a custom boat storage tower along the property’s east side. The tower is the first of its kind to be built anywhere in the United States.
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
WOOD

Stop suffering from back and hip pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many Americans are suffering from severe neck or back pain and are frustrated, upset and close to giving up they aren’t getting answers or solutions to their problem. Many of these individuals are actually suffering from hip pain that is actually coming from their back.
The Grand Rapids Press

The Price is Right Live coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Price Is Right Live, an interactive stage show, is coming to DeVos Performance Hall March 28. Modeled after the famous gameshow, the performance will feature opportunities for contestants to win “cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car,” according to a news release announcing the upcoming show.
thewestottawan.com

These visitors aren’t here for the tulips

It’s a Saturday afternoon, and I find myself looking for the perfect episode of Unsolved Mysteries to watch while I eat my leftover cake. But wait, an episode titled “Something in the Sky” has a description that reads, “Over 300 residents of western Michigan report seeing unearthly lights on the night of March 8th, 1994. Decades later, the event remains unexplained.” Western Michigan?! How have I heard nothing about this until now?
HOLLAND, MI

