Sonjay Dutt made an appearance on The Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “He’s just a special dude to me. I have very few mentors in professional wrestling. He would probably be the first person I would consider a mentor of mine. I never envisioned myself in a backstage capacity in any way, shape, or form. He did, and he’s the reason that I have been where I am now. He’s the first person that called me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to sit in on the creative meetings?’ I said, ‘Okay’, and you know, it kind of blossomed from there and I started learning all the other aspects of producing television, putting it together, why things are the way they are, how we format TV, how we time TV. I learned all that stuff from Jeff. You know, like I said, he saw something in me that I didn’t really know I had in me. I think that was solely based on the fact that he knew that I had a college education. So if any young wrestlers are watching this, get an education.”

6 HOURS AGO