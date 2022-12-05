Read full article on original website
Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal’s AEW Departure, Says Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE, How Much He Respects Regal and more
AEW President Tony Khan made the decision to allow William Regal to return to WWE so that Regal could help train his son, NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey. The AEW President revealed on a pre-ROH Final Battle media call on Monday that he first learned Regal was hoping to return to WWE during what was a difficult time for the Khan family. Tony Khan’s mother suffered two strokes and required an operation to remove a spot on her heart in the months following All Out. Khan was at home with his parents for his 40th birthday on October 10 when he received a call about Regal.
Booker T Doesn’t Personally Think The Rock Needs To Win The Royal Rumble To Feud With Roman Reigns In WWE
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about the rumor that The Rock is returning to WWE, might win the Royal Rumble, and feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal championship at WrestleMania 39. Check out what Booker thinks about that booking in the highlights below.
Mojo Rawley Says He and Rob Gronkowski Were Eventually Going To Feud In WWE
Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently appeared on The Ten Count to discuss his relationship with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, and how he and Gronk were eventually going to feud during their time together in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Says there would have been a...
Alicia Atout Discusses What She’s Learned About Herself Since Joining MLW
MLW backstage reporter Alicia Atout recently joined Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth conversation about her time with the promotion, which included Atout discussing how much MLW has grown since she joined, and what she has learned about herself in the process. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How...
CNBC
Here's the No. 1 thing that makes relationships successful, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 couples about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships. In a lab study,...
Chris Jericho Shares Touching Post Following The Passing Of Kirstie Alley
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to comment on the passing of actress Kirstie Alley (Cheers, Look Who’s Talking), who died yesterday at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Jericho shares an old photo of Alley and...
Tony Khan on What He Plans To Do About the Drop In AEW Rampage Ratings
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan spoke back in the summer about building AEW Rampage up and improving the ratings, but the show has drawn some of its lowest numbers in recent months, with negative fan feedback and lackluster cards. Last week’s AEW Rampage drew...
Sonjay Dutt Talks Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW, Their Friendship, More
Sonjay Dutt made an appearance on The Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “He’s just a special dude to me. I have very few mentors in professional wrestling. He would probably be the first person I would consider a mentor of mine. I never envisioned myself in a backstage capacity in any way, shape, or form. He did, and he’s the reason that I have been where I am now. He’s the first person that called me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to sit in on the creative meetings?’ I said, ‘Okay’, and you know, it kind of blossomed from there and I started learning all the other aspects of producing television, putting it together, why things are the way they are, how we format TV, how we time TV. I learned all that stuff from Jeff. You know, like I said, he saw something in me that I didn’t really know I had in me. I think that was solely based on the fact that he knew that I had a college education. So if any young wrestlers are watching this, get an education.”
Stevie Ray Says The nWo Had A Great Hostile Takeover Feel But Eventually Crumbled After Adding Too Many Members
WWE Hall of Famer and former 10-time WCW tag champion Stevie Ray recently appeared on the Grue Room Show to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how he felt about the nWo faction in WCW and why he thinks the group eventually crumbled the way it did. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Becky Lynch Says She Is Happy To Be Back In Front Of Fans But Admits Her Shoulder Still Isn’t Feeling Right
WWE superstar Becky Lynch recently joined The Verge to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on making a return for WarGames, and how her shoulder is still not completely healed after landing on it wrong during her SummerSlam matchup with Bianca Belair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan. AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR. TNT Champion Samoa...
Matt Riddle Pulled from Upcoming WWE Events
Matt Riddle has been pulled from upcoming WWE events. There’s no word yet on why Riddle is off the road, but PWInsider reports that he is no longer booked for the weekend WWE live events. Riddle last wrestled on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens for a loss to...
Asuka Bringing Back Her Dark Side In WWE?
WWE’s Asuka is trending on social media after posting several cryptic tweets this week. Asuka took to Twitter this week and posted several photos from earlier in her career, when she was known as Kana in Japan. The “Murder Clown” gimmick saw Asuka spit pink mist on opponents, while wearing face paint similar to The Joker.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/8/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Washington, DC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance defeated Tamina Snuka. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
Can’t Knock The Hustle: “Lousy” Ronda Rousey
WrestleMania 31. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In the ring, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are doing the usual WrestleMania spot where they announce the attendance for the show, revealing that it set a Levi’s Stadium record of 76,976 fans. Disputed number or not, it is a record that stands to this day. After the announcement, it turned into a heel promo for The Authority, where Stephanie got to mention how WWE’s growth from WrestleMania 1 to WrestleMania 31 is largely because of her, and where Triple H got to brag, not only about beating Sting earlier in the show, but also that The Authority owns every wrestler and fan in attendance.
Final Name Revealed for the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Indi Hartwell is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Hartwell defeat Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley in the Wild Card Triple Threat to earn the final spot in the five-woman match at Deadline. She now joins Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James for the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.
Top WWE Stars Set for WWE NXT Deadline Match, Match Pulled from Deadline, Updated Card
The New Day is headed to WWE NXT Deadline. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interrupt NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly after their rendition of “A Christmas Story,” which included lines about how they’ve defeated every tag team, and how 2023 will be their year like 2022 has been. Kingston and Woods came out to a huge ovation from the WWE Performance Center crowd, then they issued a challenge to Kit Wilson and Elton Prince for Deadline. The champs went to attack but Kingston and Woods ducked, then beat them up using some of the Christmas-themed props in the ring. The segment ended with The New Day raising the NXT Tag Team Titles in the air.
William Regal Sends New Message to The Blackpool Combat Club
William Regal took to Twitter today with a message for The Blackpool Combat Club. As we’ve noted, Regal is on his way back to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release. You can click here for what Khan had to say about why he granted the departure. Regal appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite in a pre-recorded promo and said he will be Blackpool Combat Club until he dies, which you can see here.
Mick Foley Wishes Fans Would Stop Doing The “What?” Chant
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his belief that fans should stop doing the ‘What?’ chant. Steve Austin came up with the saying in the early 2000s.
