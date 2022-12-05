ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty

In the third quarter of Week 14’s Sunday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and  Los Angeles Chargers, a controversial roughing the passer penalty on the Dolphins has caught the NFL world’s attention. The play in question occurred in the third quarter when the Dolphins desperately needed a big play on defense. They thought Read more... The post NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit with a trio of touchdown drives. His backup, Brett Rypien, threw a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy after replacing Wilson, but the Broncos came up short. Again.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy