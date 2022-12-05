Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Carmelo Hayes Sends Message to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Other Top WWE Stars
WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes has issued a warning to top main roster stars, including Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Hayes has talked about wanting to face Rollins in previous interviews, but he recently spoke with Sportskeeda and expressed interest in facing Reigns, Rollins, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Embassy Win ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles At ROH Final Battle
At Saturday’s ROH Final Battle event, The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, & Kaun) are the new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, defeating Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent). The finish saw Kaun & Toa toss Brent into a sitout powerbomb by Brian Cage. Dalton Castle &...
Bryan & Vinny & Craig: Great Rampage and NXT Deadline, except for the SPEWING GOO
The Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show is back with tons to talk about from a great week of pro-wrestling including a really fun edition of Rampage with Jon Moxley vs. Takeshita, and a really fun NXT Deadline show that totally overdelivered. A fun show as always so check it out~! Right Click Save ...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff to Feature Iron Survivor Challenge Entrants Reveal
The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 7:30pm ET on Saturday. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The Deadline Kickoff will feature a panel looking at the card, plus the reveal of the entrant order...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Britt Baker Says Watching Daniel Bryan’s Triumph At WrestleMania 30 Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with The Ringer about a wide range of pro-wrestling subjects, which included the DMD revealing the match that made her fall in the love with the sport. That match was Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson)’s incredible triumph at WrestleMania XXX,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Doesn’t Think There’s “No Money To Be Made” In CM Punk vs. The Elite Match
CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Wheeling, WV 12/10/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match- The Uso’s (c) vs The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) ends in a no contest due to interference from Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman. This sets up the main event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on a Big Title Change at Tonight’s Impact TV Tapings
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida saw Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeat Heath and Rhino to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match should air next Thursday, December 15.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Wrestling Spoilers for 12/15/2022 and 12/22/2022
Thanks to Tara for the following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Friday’s tapings at the in Pembroke Pines, Florida. These spoilers should air Thursday, December 15 and December 22:. * Taylor Wilde defeated KiLynn King. * Mahabali Shera defeated Jack Price. * Eddie Edwards defeated Delirious. They shook hands after...
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Happened After WWE SmackDown with Kurt Angle, Triple H and Others
As noted, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX ended with the 54th birthday bash for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his hometown. The celebration was interrupted by Alpha Academy, which led to Angle and Gable Steveson soaking Otis and Chad Gable with milk, then sharing a milk toast to end the show. You can click here for details on the segment and Steveson’s SmackDown debut, along with comments and photos from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Loaded SmackDown Card for Next Week, Big Night for Sami Zayn?
WWE has announced a loaded line-up for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown next Friday for his first appearance since War Games at Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown featured a backstage segment where Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bron Breakker Thinks This WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania
While speaking to WWE Deutschland on Instagram, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. The two are dating in real life. Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo on NXT. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Solo Sikoa On His Relationship With Paul Heyman: “He’s Like My Uncle”
The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa recently joined Superstar Crossover with host Josh Martinez, where the former NXT North American champion discussed his relationship with advocate Paul Heyman, who has been in the corner of the Tribal Chief since his return in 2020. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Thinks Former WWE Champion Should Be MJF’s Next Challenger
AEW wrote William Regal off television after MJF attacked him. This happened after Regal helped MJF beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at Full Gear. Regal is on his way out of the company as he’s returning to WWE next month. Jim Cornette gave his thoughts...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Says Trent Seven “Could Appear” For AEW or ROH In the Future
Former NXT UK superstar Trent Seven made his AEW debut on this past Friday’s edition of Rampage, where the Moustache Mountain member unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic championship in a very competitive matchup. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Seven’s status with AEW at last night’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matches for Today’s Special Edition of AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW is airing a special four-match edition of “Dark: Elevation” today at 1pm ET on YouTube. The matches feature talents who are competing at ROH Final Battle later today at 3pm ET beginning with the Zero Hour pre-show. You can click here for the current Final Battle card.
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Weekly TV Series To Launch On Honor Club
Tony Khan announced at the press conference after Final Battle that a weekly Ring of Honor TV series will be launching on the Honor Club streaming service. They will keep a relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and B/R Live for the pay-per-views, which will be added to the Honor Club streaming service after ninety days.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Card For Tonight’s NJPW Nemesis TV Tapings
NJPW is in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday night for an event titled NJPW Nemesis that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. STRONG Survivor Match for...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For MJF vs. Ricky Starks
MJF will defend the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Ricky Starks on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The early betting odds are out for the match and list MJF as the -3000 favorite to retain the title, while Starks is the +800 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Here is the card:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricochet Discusses Braun Strowman Knocking Smaller Wrestlers
Ricochet made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked about Braun Strowman knocking smaller wrestlers following his WWE Crown Jewel match with Amos. “I don’t really put too much thought into it. Even Braun back when...
Comments / 0