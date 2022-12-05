GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jorge Mario Velasquez, 40, of Nayarit, Mexico, was sentenced to 211 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence.

