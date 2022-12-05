Read full article on original website
Governor DeSantis announces award of $800,000 for High Springs rock mine acquisition
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $75 million for 30 statewide springs restoration projects to aid the recovery of and provide additional protection for Florida’s springs. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and four Florida water management districts have identified a broad suite of projects that include land acquisition, septic to sewer conversion, and water quality improvement efforts intended to increase aquifer recharge, improve spring flow, and protect springs and their spring runs. A list of projects funded today can be found here.
Illegal alien sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offense
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jorge Mario Velasquez, 40, of Nayarit, Mexico, was sentenced to 211 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence.
