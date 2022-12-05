ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him

Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
MLB insider: Cardinals preparing to make a surprise free agent splash?

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be ready to make a pretty significant splash in free agency. Two seasons ago, when the St. Louis Cardinals season was on the brink only for the team to storm into the MLB postseason, we should have learned never to count them out. While the season has been over for a month, the Cardinals are still channeling that never count them out energy in the free agent market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB rumors: Dansby Swanson could make Braves worst nightmare a reality

There has been a new update on Dansby Swanson’s free agency, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it. Two of the top-tier free agent shortstops are gone, but two remain unsigned. Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Xander Bogaerts joined the San Diego Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal. Dansby Swanson still remains on the open market, but has a plethora of suitors. There’s now a new update on Swanson, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
How much money is Steve Cohen paying in taxes alone for the Mets offseason?

New York Mets owner is spending money in free agency, luxury tax threshold be damned. Here’s how much he’ll be paying in taxes alone this MLB offseason. Once Steve Cohen officially purchased the New York Mets, fans were expecting that one offseason, he would go on a spending spree. Well, in his third official year, Cohen has flexed his checkbook to try and put the team over the top.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls

The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
