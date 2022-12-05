Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
2022 Western Montana ‘Santa Flyover’ May Happen. With Your Help!
Holiday lights and decorations have been springing up all over Missoula and western Montana. Christmas is almost here. One thing that has been weighing on our minds is "Do you think the Santa Flyover will happen this year?" As we already know, the flyover takes a ton of planning and...
Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday
Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
Man Fires Gun in a Missoula Neighborhood, Resists Arrest
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:00 p.m. on December 6, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Miller Creek Road for reported suspicious activity. The complainant said that his neighbor had been shooting a gun outside his home earlier and was now outside screaming. The complainant was concerned for the well-being of others that lived in his neighbor’s home.
Missoula School Gets A Special Gift Of Warmth
It is so great to see the generosity and the giving that happens during the holidays in Montana. We recently witnessed first hand the amazing generosity of Montanans helping friends and neighbors with our annual "Guerrilla Turkey Drive" and our annual "KYSSMas For Kids" fundraisers. Operation Warm. Missoula's Franklin School...
Missoula County Spent $1.5 Million to Help the Homeless in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a recent KGVO Talk Back program, one listener asked to know the exact amount of money spent in 2022 to help the homeless in Missoula City and County. KGVO News reached out to Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick, who tasked Communications Manager Allison Franz...
Extra Charges Expected In Flathead Against Man Who Wouldn’t Leave His Car
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate details of a chase and standoff that resulted in the arrest of a wanted man with several felony warrants in the Swan Valley earlier this week. Now, it appears likely the Wednesday's incident will result in additional charges against the suspect.
Missoula Law Enforcement Arrest Woman for Having a Meth Lab
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 7, 2022, the Missoula Police Department announced that a woman has been arrested for allegedly operating a suspected clandestine methamphetamine laboratory. According to Lieutenant Sean Manraksa, 39-year-old Kerri Eversole was arrested after her landlord discovered what appeared to be a meth lab. “On...
Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
City releases design concept for Missoula’s #1 fun destination
It's not the final plan, but for the first time, planners with the City of Missoula are giving us a look at the "design concept" for the future of Marshall Mountain. And that could pave the way for the city to assume full ownership of the site in 2023. Marshall...
Man Sets Two Vehicles on Fire, Flees From Deputies in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 3, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to a report of disorderly conduct in the 7800 block of Antelope Drive. While en route, a deputy received information that a male was breaking the windows of vehicles, was pouring gasoline on the vehicles, and setting them on fire.
Toys for Tots Comes Back From Break-in; Ready for Christmas
After some toys were lost in a storage unit break-in, the Toys for Tots program is coming back strong, thanks to generous donations from the Missoula community. And the campaign is looking for families who would like to apply for assistance by the end of this week. The long-running collaboration...
Dolly Parton Imagination Library Celebration in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County United Way will be hosting a special celebration of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library’s 250,000th book this Saturday at the Missoula Public Library. KGVO News spoke with Jacinda Morigeau, Communication Manager with Missoula County about the event. The Program Sends Books...
Missoula, You Won’t Lose Your Griz Card: Go Cats
The "Griz/Cat" rivalry is legendary. This rivalry goes back generations and anyone who has lived in Montana for any amount of time knows how deep it goes. I consider myself a "Griz Fan". But above that, I am a Montana fan. Montana Is My Home. Montana is my home. I...
If You’ve Ever Wanted to try Montana Waterfowl Hunting, Here’s Your Chance
While big game hunting frequently gets the most attention in Montana, waterfowl hunting is also a very popular pastime, pumping lots of money into our local economy. And thanks to Ducks Unlimited, a lot of that money goes directly back into helping to provide hunting opportunities and preserving critical habitat for ducks, geese, and other woodland critters.
Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids
In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
Man Charged With Intent to Sell Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 2, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling near a casino in the 2700 block of Reserve Street. While patrolling this area, the officer observed a vehicle parked on the south end of the parking lot, with one male occupant, who appeared to be slumped over and sleeping in the driver’s seat. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
YMCA Says Incredible Gift Will Help Critical Shortage of Infant Child Care
The CEO of the Missoula Family YMCA says a generous $2,000,000 gift from the Washington Foundation will help fill a critical gap for parents seeking care for the youngest children. Heather Foster says the gift announced Thanksgiving weekend shows Dennis and Phylis Washington's continued support of the "Y" and the...
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0