Missoula, MT

Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday

Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
Man Fires Gun in a Missoula Neighborhood, Resists Arrest

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:00 p.m. on December 6, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Miller Creek Road for reported suspicious activity. The complainant said that his neighbor had been shooting a gun outside his home earlier and was now outside screaming. The complainant was concerned for the well-being of others that lived in his neighbor’s home.
Missoula School Gets A Special Gift Of Warmth

It is so great to see the generosity and the giving that happens during the holidays in Montana. We recently witnessed first hand the amazing generosity of Montanans helping friends and neighbors with our annual "Guerrilla Turkey Drive" and our annual "KYSSMas For Kids" fundraisers. Operation Warm. Missoula's Franklin School...
Missoula Law Enforcement Arrest Woman for Having a Meth Lab

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 7, 2022, the Missoula Police Department announced that a woman has been arrested for allegedly operating a suspected clandestine methamphetamine laboratory. According to Lieutenant Sean Manraksa, 39-year-old Kerri Eversole was arrested after her landlord discovered what appeared to be a meth lab. “On...
Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
Dolly Parton Imagination Library Celebration in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County United Way will be hosting a special celebration of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library’s 250,000th book this Saturday at the Missoula Public Library. KGVO News spoke with Jacinda Morigeau, Communication Manager with Missoula County about the event. The Program Sends Books...
Missoula, You Won’t Lose Your Griz Card: Go Cats

The "Griz/Cat" rivalry is legendary. This rivalry goes back generations and anyone who has lived in Montana for any amount of time knows how deep it goes. I consider myself a "Griz Fan". But above that, I am a Montana fan. Montana Is My Home. Montana is my home. I...
Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids

In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
Man Charged With Intent to Sell Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 2, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling near a casino in the 2700 block of Reserve Street. While patrolling this area, the officer observed a vehicle parked on the south end of the parking lot, with one male occupant, who appeared to be slumped over and sleeping in the driver’s seat. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana.

