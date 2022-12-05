Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Admits He Was Looking To Boost His Podcast Ratings By Saying He Was Better Than Bret Hart
On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed the comments he made about Bret Hart, where he claimed to be a better sports entertainer than Th Hitman was a wrestler, a statement that got the former I.C. champion a ton of criticism from fans and analysts. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Athena Addresses Criticism To Her New Hard-Hitting Style: “The Girls Can Hit Just As Hard As The Guys”
AEW star Athena recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype up this Saturday’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Fallen Goddess will challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH women’s championship. During the interview, Athena discusses her decision to shift back to a hard-hitting style, then addresses...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan. AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR. TNT Champion Samoa...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shane Taylor Is Prepared To Reintroduce Himself At ROH Final Battle: “This Is My Jay-Z Moment”
Former Ring of Honor Television champion Shane Taylor recently joined the Knockouts and 3 Counts program to hype up this weekend’s Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Baddest Man On The Planet will be teaming up with JD Griffey to battle Swerve In Your Glory, a match that Taylor is calling his Jay-Z moment. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE’s Naomi and AEW’s Jade Cargill Celebrate Their New Friendship After NBA Game
WWE’s Naomi and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have formed a friendship. Naomi and Cargill spent some time together at last night’s NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Both women celebrated the new friendship on social media, which led to a few viral posts seen below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Josh Alexander on Why He Didn’t Sign with AEW, Lack of Opportunities for Some In AEW, How Good Impact Treats Him
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander re-signed with the company earlier this year, just a month or so before winning the strap from Moose at the Rebellion pay-per-view. Alexander signed a multi-year contract with Impact. Alexander recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for his “INSIGHT” podcast and talked about why...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan on What He Plans To Do About the Drop In AEW Rampage Ratings
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan spoke back in the summer about building AEW Rampage up and improving the ratings, but the show has drawn some of its lowest numbers in recent months, with negative fan feedback and lackluster cards. Last week’s AEW Rampage drew...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Says Seth Rollins Is Mad At Him Because Of His Trademark Battle With Becky Lynch
The legendary Ric Flair recently joined Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Nature Boy discussing why he thinks WWE superstar Seth Rollins is angry with him. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Why he thinks Seth Rollins is mad at...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Updates on WWE’s Return to India, Wrestlers Reportedly Excited for the Event
As noted before, WWE will run their first live event in India since December 2017 on Wednesday, January 2023. The event was rumored for Hyderabad, India. In an update, PWInsider reports that the show will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The venue seats 5,000 people and has been open since 2002.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Shares Touching Post Following The Passing Of Kirstie Alley
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to comment on the passing of actress Kirstie Alley (Cheers, Look Who’s Talking), who died yesterday at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Jericho shares an old photo of Alley and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Promo Airs on AEW Dynamite, Regal Explains Heel Turn, Declares Himself BCC For Life
William Regal appeared in a pre-taped promo that aired during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode. Dynamite saw Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeat Jake Hager and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. After the match, Tony Schiavone aired his interview with Regal, which he said was filmed two weeks ago, before AEW World Champion MJF attacked Regal on last week’s Dynamite.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Talks Scott Hall’s TNA Run, Reflects On Incident Between Samoa Joe and Kevin Nash
On the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about his days in TNA, and recalled when the promotion brought in Scott Hall, a decision that led to a series of odd events like Hall no-showing Turning Point 2007 and Samoa Joe and Kevin Nash getting into an altercation backstage. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Riddle Pulled from Upcoming WWE Events
Matt Riddle has been pulled from upcoming WWE events. There’s no word yet on why Riddle is off the road, but PWInsider reports that he is no longer booked for the weekend WWE live events. Riddle last wrestled on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens for a loss to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Name Set for the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Axiom is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT opened up with a Wild Card match to determine the final Iron Survivor participant. The match saw Axiom defeat Von Wagner and Andre Chase to advance to Deadline.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Can’t Knock The Hustle: “Lousy” Ronda Rousey
WrestleMania 31. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In the ring, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are doing the usual WrestleMania spot where they announce the attendance for the show, revealing that it set a Levi’s Stadium record of 76,976 fans. Disputed number or not, it is a record that stands to this day. After the announcement, it turned into a heel promo for The Authority, where Stephanie got to mention how WWE’s growth from WrestleMania 1 to WrestleMania 31 is largely because of her, and where Triple H got to brag, not only about beating Sting earlier in the show, but also that The Authority owns every wrestler and fan in attendance.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Details Revealed on the Format of the AEW Fight Forever Video Game
Evil Uno has revealed new details on the AEW Fight Forever video game. Uno has worked closely on the game, and he recently told Fightful Select that he’s under the impression that Fight Forever will be a single-release, which will constantly evolve over time. This has been rumored and speculated on in the past.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Why Johnny Gargano Is Booked for Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks His Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is headed to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is advertising a dark main event with Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The current announced line-up for Friday’s SmackDown looks like this: Shayna Baszler vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dalton Castle and The Boys, Brian Cage, More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Dark will feature ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys in non-title action, while Brian Cage represents the men’s division, and Athena is in action for the women’s division. These AEW Dark matches...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Anthony Bowens On Coming Out As Gay, Says He Thought His Career Would Be Over
AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens recently appeared on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend, where The Acclaimed member discussed his decision to come out as gay, one that he admits was scary because he thoughts his career would be over. Check out Bowens touching statements on the subject in the highlights below.
Comments / 0