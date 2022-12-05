ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase

TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
$675 Direct Payments Could Be Given To Residents In New Jersey

The Caregiver’s Assistance Act (A-1802/S-2021) is a piece of legislation currently being considered by state lawmakers in New Jersey. If passed, the Act would provide a relief payment to families who support older loved ones through a refundable tax credit worth up to $675. State lawmakers are currently considering...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lincoln Tunnel deactivates cash tolls, goes fully electronic

Right on schedule, the Lincoln Tunnel is no longer accepting cash tolls for crossings between New Jersey and New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced last month that the Lincoln Tunnel's cash booths would be deactivated early on the morning of Dec. 11. It's the last Port Authority crossing to transition to completely electronic tolling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
New Jersey Holiday Travel is up and more are taking the car to see Grandma

This holiday season New Jerseyans are hopping in the car and heading over the hill to Grandma’s house but they’re not lugging suitcases through the airport, waiting on long TSA lines and crossing their fingers that the airline won’t cancel their flight. These New Jerseyans will be driving and most of them will be using the New Jersey Turnpike at some point of their trip.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?

The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores

As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Get NJ local governments out of the broadband business

Spending in the Garden State is way up and that means the next round of tax hikes isn't far behind. The government's appetite for control and spending has only increased with what they got away with during two years of lockdowns. In the latest boondoggle, the Cumberland County Improvement Authority wants to spend $30 million dollars on what is called a "Middle Mile".
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple

"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law

It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
Where in NJ are monthly household bills most expensive?

The online bill pay organizer Doxo (stylized doxo) has crunched the numbers on the cost of regularly-scheduled bills in New Jersey, finding the average household pays $2,610 per month. What doxo classifies as monthly bills satisfies 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, health insurance, cell phone,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

