Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase
TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
southarkansassun.com
$675 Direct Payments Could Be Given To Residents In New Jersey
The Caregiver’s Assistance Act (A-1802/S-2021) is a piece of legislation currently being considered by state lawmakers in New Jersey. If passed, the Act would provide a relief payment to families who support older loved ones through a refundable tax credit worth up to $675. State lawmakers are currently considering...
Lincoln Tunnel deactivates cash tolls, goes fully electronic
Right on schedule, the Lincoln Tunnel is no longer accepting cash tolls for crossings between New Jersey and New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced last month that the Lincoln Tunnel's cash booths would be deactivated early on the morning of Dec. 11. It's the last Port Authority crossing to transition to completely electronic tolling.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
New Jersey Holiday Travel is up and more are taking the car to see Grandma
This holiday season New Jerseyans are hopping in the car and heading over the hill to Grandma’s house but they’re not lugging suitcases through the airport, waiting on long TSA lines and crossing their fingers that the airline won’t cancel their flight. These New Jerseyans will be driving and most of them will be using the New Jersey Turnpike at some point of their trip.
Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?
The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
This is why people are moving from New Jersey more than any other state
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we have been named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. Universal Van Lines...
NJ lawmakers want to know why students are dropping out of high school
Clarence Pate's high school education in Mercer County was disrupted by housing insecurity and family responsibilities. When his mother lost their home, he had to withdraw. And although he wanted to keep going to school, he wasn't able to because he was no longer a resident of the town. "I...
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores
As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
Your Rights as a Renter in New Jersey
Your rights a a renter in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. What can’t your landlord do? Details from eviction policies to how to protect yourself from landlord harassment.
News 12 New Jersey Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 New Jersey
N.J. reports 2,204 COVID cases and 22 deaths, the most single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,204 COVID-19 cases and 22 confirmed deaths on Friday. It’s the highest number of single-day fatalities from COVID-19 in New Jersey since Feb. 18, when the state reported 24 deaths. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.44 on Friday, up from 0.88 last...
NJ officials not surprised by low number of bears killed so far in hunt
Just 21 bears had been reported to weigh stations after the first full day of New Jersey's bear hunt this week, but officials were not surprised by the low numbers, given the foggy and damp weather and the court-ordered delay in the season's start. Dave Golden, the state's assistant commissioner...
Get NJ local governments out of the broadband business
Spending in the Garden State is way up and that means the next round of tax hikes isn't far behind. The government's appetite for control and spending has only increased with what they got away with during two years of lockdowns. In the latest boondoggle, the Cumberland County Improvement Authority wants to spend $30 million dollars on what is called a "Middle Mile".
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple
"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law
It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
Where in NJ are monthly household bills most expensive?
The online bill pay organizer Doxo (stylized doxo) has crunched the numbers on the cost of regularly-scheduled bills in New Jersey, finding the average household pays $2,610 per month. What doxo classifies as monthly bills satisfies 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, health insurance, cell phone,...
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
