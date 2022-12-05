ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeler, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valpo.life

Valparaiso High School’s “This is Our Story” spreads Christmas cheer and a deeper appreciation for the arts

Taking a moment to appreciate art and the impact it has on students is important, and there’s no better time to do it than the holiday season. On Monday, December 5, Valparaiso High School held its 35th annual production of “This is Our Story.” Over 1100 students gathered to show off their skills for their friends and family. It was truly the perfect way to demonstrate the importance of art as well as get people in the holiday spirit.
VALPARAISO, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Board of Education approves three new locally created graduation pathways, provides Indiana GPS update

INDIANA – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany

McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
GARY, IN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Merrillville, December 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lake Central High School basketball team will have a game with Andrean High School on December 08, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MERRILLVILLE, IN
valpo.life

Pokagon Band and Indiana University South Bend Renew and Expand Their Institutional Award Program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – December 8, 2022 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Indiana University South Bend (IU South Bend) are pleased to announce they have renewed and expanded their Institutional Award Program, which benefits eligible Pokagon Band Citizens and individuals employed by various Pokagon Band entities. A ceremonial signing event was completed today at the IU South Bend campus featuring Pokagon Band Chairwoman, Rebecca Richards and IU South Bend Chancellor, Susan Elrod. Members of IU South Bend’s faculty and staff were in attendance along with members of the Pokagon Band Tribal Council, Pokagon Band Tribal Government, and Pokagon students currently attending IU South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Leann Sego

Beginning her journey in life in Valparaiso, Indiana, and now serving as the president and owner of Creme de la Crop, Leann Sego has been doing incredible work in the Region for most of her life. After graduating high school, Sego attended the famed Harrington Institute of Interior Design, enjoying...
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Original Civic Auditorium Seats to be Replaced

(La Porte, IN) - The Civic Auditorium in La Porte will have all new seating next year. Taking out the original seats is part of the plan to bring the near century old structure into the 21st century, said La Porte Park Department Superintendent Mark Schreiber. Schreiber said more events...
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
TINLEY PARK, IL
valpo.life

La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays

The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

Men’s Basketball Rolls to Home Victory on Tuesday

Led by a big performance from point guard Nick Edwards (Atlanta, Ga. / Grayson [Glenville State]), the Valparaiso University men’s basketball team coasted to a 96-60 victory over Trinity Christian College on Tuesday night at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Edwards stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Ben Krikke (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada [Jasper Place]) poured in 20 points in just 19 minutes of action. All 13 Beacons who saw the floor scored.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Schepel Auto Group recognized for ongoing commitment to Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program

Franciscan Health Foundation last week honored Schepel Auto Group for its generous donations to the Prenatal Assistance Program to help local mothers and infants in need. Franciscan Health Foundation Board Chairman Joe Allegretti and Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier presented the auto group with a banner to display in the Schepel Cadillac showroom honoring its major gifts to the program.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

Commissioner swears in last VASIA class of 2022

Franciscan Health’s partnership with the Lake County Courts to provide volunteer advocates for elderly and incapacitated adults who are unable to represent themselves now has four new members. Lake Superior Court Probate Commissioner Ben Ballou swore in a class of four Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults (VASIA)...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone

Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Primary Care Physician

Northwest Health welcomes board-certified family medicine physician, Ather Malik, D.O., to Northwest Medical Group. Dr. Malik completed a family medicine residency at South Pointe Hospital/Fleet Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and an emergency medicine residency at St. John West Shore Hospital in Westlake, Ohio. He received his medical degree from New York Osteopathic Medicine in Westbury, New York.
VALPARAISO, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy