Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Valparaiso High School’s “This is Our Story” spreads Christmas cheer and a deeper appreciation for the arts
Taking a moment to appreciate art and the impact it has on students is important, and there’s no better time to do it than the holiday season. On Monday, December 5, Valparaiso High School held its 35th annual production of “This is Our Story.” Over 1100 students gathered to show off their skills for their friends and family. It was truly the perfect way to demonstrate the importance of art as well as get people in the holiday spirit.
wbiw.com
Indiana Board of Education approves three new locally created graduation pathways, provides Indiana GPS update
INDIANA – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany
McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
Merrillville, December 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
valpo.life
Pokagon Band and Indiana University South Bend Renew and Expand Their Institutional Award Program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – December 8, 2022 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Indiana University South Bend (IU South Bend) are pleased to announce they have renewed and expanded their Institutional Award Program, which benefits eligible Pokagon Band Citizens and individuals employed by various Pokagon Band entities. A ceremonial signing event was completed today at the IU South Bend campus featuring Pokagon Band Chairwoman, Rebecca Richards and IU South Bend Chancellor, Susan Elrod. Members of IU South Bend’s faculty and staff were in attendance along with members of the Pokagon Band Tribal Council, Pokagon Band Tribal Government, and Pokagon students currently attending IU South Bend.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Leann Sego
Beginning her journey in life in Valparaiso, Indiana, and now serving as the president and owner of Creme de la Crop, Leann Sego has been doing incredible work in the Region for most of her life. After graduating high school, Sego attended the famed Harrington Institute of Interior Design, enjoying...
hometownnewsnow.com
Original Civic Auditorium Seats to be Replaced
(La Porte, IN) - The Civic Auditorium in La Porte will have all new seating next year. Taking out the original seats is part of the plan to bring the near century old structure into the 21st century, said La Porte Park Department Superintendent Mark Schreiber. Schreiber said more events...
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
$15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City
Nonprofit health care provider HealthLinc is building a $15 million facility in Michigan City behind Ivy Tech Community College. The post $15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
valpo.life
La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays
The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
valpo.life
Men’s Basketball Rolls to Home Victory on Tuesday
Led by a big performance from point guard Nick Edwards (Atlanta, Ga. / Grayson [Glenville State]), the Valparaiso University men’s basketball team coasted to a 96-60 victory over Trinity Christian College on Tuesday night at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Edwards stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Ben Krikke (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada [Jasper Place]) poured in 20 points in just 19 minutes of action. All 13 Beacons who saw the floor scored.
Akilia McCain named to board of state library federation
At its Annual Meeting this month, Akilia McCain was elected as Director At-Large of the Indiana Library Federation. In June, McCain was elected President of the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees. She was appointed to the library board by Mayor Jerome A. Prince last January. “I am ready to...
valpo.life
Schepel Auto Group recognized for ongoing commitment to Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program
Franciscan Health Foundation last week honored Schepel Auto Group for its generous donations to the Prenatal Assistance Program to help local mothers and infants in need. Franciscan Health Foundation Board Chairman Joe Allegretti and Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier presented the auto group with a banner to display in the Schepel Cadillac showroom honoring its major gifts to the program.
valpo.life
The South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Presents: Holiday Pops
The best way to kick off the holiday season is with seasonal music of course. The South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony has just that. Conductor Kirk Muspratt presents its annual “Holiday Pops." The “Holiday Pops” is a three performance show spanning December 7 through 9 at the Living Hope Church in Merrillville, Indiana.
valpo.life
Commissioner swears in last VASIA class of 2022
Franciscan Health’s partnership with the Lake County Courts to provide volunteer advocates for elderly and incapacitated adults who are unable to represent themselves now has four new members. Lake Superior Court Probate Commissioner Ben Ballou swore in a class of four Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults (VASIA)...
One Of Illinois’ Best Christmas Displays Features Over 200,000 Lights
A Tinley Park family's famous Christmas light display is back and features over 200,000 lights while raising money for a local non-profit. One of Chicagoland's best Christmas light displays can be found in Tinley Park, Illinois. The creative mind behind this attraction is Dominic Kowalczyk. For years, he has been...
valpo.life
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Primary Care Physician
Northwest Health welcomes board-certified family medicine physician, Ather Malik, D.O., to Northwest Medical Group. Dr. Malik completed a family medicine residency at South Pointe Hospital/Fleet Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and an emergency medicine residency at St. John West Shore Hospital in Westlake, Ohio. He received his medical degree from New York Osteopathic Medicine in Westbury, New York.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
travelawaits.com
Why Bird Lovers Will Flock To This National Park For A Unique Winter Event
Bird watchers and amateur naturalists alike in northern Indiana, as well as Chicago and its suburbs, will want to circle December 31 on their calendars — and not just because it’s New Year’s Eve. December 31 is also the day Indiana Dunes National Park will “facilitate” an...
