Schumer says Sinema can keep committee assignments after leaving Democratic Party
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Friday announced he will let Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) keep her committee assignments after she dropped her affiliation with the Democratic Party and said she would identify as an Independent. Schumer added Sinema’s decision will not affect Democratic control of the Senate’s committees,...
The Trump campaign that isn’t
Four weeks after declaring his 2024 White House bid, former President Trump appears to be a candidate in name only. Trump announced his third presidential campaign on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, giving a long-winded speech in which he said he is seeking a return to the Oval Office “to make America great and glorious again.”
‘The clock ticks’: Congress races to resolve high-stakes spending tug-of-war
Lawmakers are digging in their heels in a high-stakes, end-of-the-year spending tug-of-war, with only a week now left before a government shutdown deadline. While leading negotiators say they’ve been exchanging topline figures for a potential omnibus funding bill that many are still optimistic could pass this month, members say it’s becoming clearer that negotiations will likely need to extend beyond the current Dec. 16 deadline.
Ukraine news - live: ‘Many killed’ in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern battle
Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack."I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in the...
Rural voters ‘in the trenches’ on climate, leery of Biden
NEW YORK (AP) — Drought in California meant Raquel Krach, a rice farmer and graduate student in the Sacramento Valley, planted very little. Using groundwater, she and her husband planted 75 acres this year to maintain their markets. The rest of the 200 acres she typically sows remained empty due to an inadequate water supply.
Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Friday slammed newly minted Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) following her decision to leave the Democratic Party, saying she is “putting her own interests” ahead of Arizona voters with the move. “Last month, the voters of Arizona made their voices heard loud and...
Senate Democrats gear up for battle with corporate America
Democrats lost control of the House but expanded their Senate majority, giving them greater power to issue subpoenas that party senators say they plan to use to investigate price gouging and other inequities in corporate America. Democratic committee and subcommittee chairs say they plan to call on corporations to provide...
Fizzling voting rights push angers Black lawmakers
The move by House Democratic leaders to fast-track a defense policy bill without tackling voting rights has ruffled some members of the Congressional Black Caucus, who saw the must-pass Pentagon package as their last best chance to address election protections for several years to come. The critics are grumbling that...
