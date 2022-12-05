Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Deadline Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The inaugural WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Be sure to join us for live Deadline coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the thirty-minute Kickoff pre-show. The Kickoff will feature a panel discussion, plus the entrant order reveals for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The main show will then air live at 8pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena’s WWE Return Revealed
John Cena is headed back to WWE. A new report from Variety notes that Cena is scheduled to appear on the final SmackDown on FOX episode of the year, which takes place on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE will reportedly make more announcements for the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Weighs In On William Regal Departing AEW: “We’re Happy For Him”
AEW superstar Saraya recently spoke with METRO about the departure of Lord William Regal, who is reportedly headed back to WWE after being with AEW for roughly one year after debuting at Revolution and forming the Blackpool Combat Club faction. Check out how Saraya, and other talents backstage, feel about Regal leaving in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Doesn’t Think There’s “No Money To Be Made” In CM Punk vs. The Elite Match
CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Headed to NJPW?
Sasha Banks is reportedly headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. There’s no word on if Banks will be appearing before the live crowd, but a new report from PWInsider notes that NJPW is bringing Banks to the event. Banks teased the idea of wrestling inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Promotions Interested In Signing Lady Frost
Mexico’s AAA and CMLL are reportedly interesting in locking Lady Frost down to a contract. Frost received her Impact Wrestling release back in November after a dispute with the company, which went on for months. She is currently on her second tour of CMLL following the Impact release, and it was confirmed this week during a press conference that the promotion has offered her a contract.
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Weekly TV Series To Launch On Honor Club
Tony Khan announced at the press conference after Final Battle that a weekly Ring of Honor TV series will be launching on the Honor Club streaming service. They will keep a relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and B/R Live for the pay-per-views, which will be added to the Honor Club streaming service after ninety days.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff to Feature Iron Survivor Challenge Entrants Reveal
The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 7:30pm ET on Saturday. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The Deadline Kickoff will feature a panel looking at the card, plus the reveal of the entrant order...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. Madi and Samantha Starr vs. Allysin Kay and Kayla Kassidy.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Homicide Thinks NJPW Strong Is A New Chapter For American Fans
Homicide did an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, Steve Fall’s Ten Count, where he spoke about a wide range of topics, including the NJPW Strong Nemesis show coming up on December 11th from the Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA:. “At first I was joking around like, why do I feel like...
wrestlingheadlines.com
PWG Announces Top Talents as Final BOLA 2023 Entrants, Daniel Garcia Reacts, Note on the Number of Participants
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has finalized the line-up for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles. Konosuke Takeshita was announced as the sixteenth entrant. This will be his BOLA debut, but he’s worked two PWG shows in the past. He defeated Aramis at PWG Delivering The Goods on May 1 of this year, then came up short against PWG World Champion & ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, with the title on the line, at PWG Nineteen on July 3.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonjay Dutt Talks Working With Satnum Singh In AEW, Thinks Singh Has A Bright Future
AEW star Sonjay Dutt recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how much he’s enjoyed working with the young Satnum Singh, and how he thinks the giant will have quite the future in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Positive Health Update On Barry Windham , Said To Be Stabilized Following Heart Attack
We reported last week that WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA world champion Barry Windham had suffered a sudden heart attack that required an emergency procedure, but some good news has just surfaced. Windham’s niece, Mika Rotuna, has announced on Twitter that he is stabilized and no longer in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on a Big Title Change at Tonight’s Impact TV Tapings
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida saw Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeat Heath and Rhino to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match should air next Thursday, December 15.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Details on William Regal’s WWE Future and AEW Departure, Triple H – Tony Khan, More
As we’ve noted, William Regal is headed back to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal requested that the option year on his contract not be picked up. Khan revealed earlier this week that Regal is still under contract to AEW through this month, but he is headed back to WWE. You can click here for what Khan had to say about the whole situation during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Says AEW Wanted To Bring In Chris Hero, PCO, and Dragon Lee For ROH Title Matches
On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast AEW superstar Chris Jericho spoke about his current reign with the Ring of Honor world title, which the Ocho won back at Grand Slam Dynamite from Claudio Castagnoli and will be defending against the Swiss-Superman at tomorrow’s Final Battle pay-per-view.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. “The second annual Champions Series rolls on as we finish up the first half of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Says Seth Rollins Is Mad At Him Because Of His Trademark Battle With Becky Lynch
The legendary Ric Flair recently joined Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Nature Boy discussing why he thinks WWE superstar Seth Rollins is angry with him. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Why he thinks Seth Rollins is mad at...
wrestlingheadlines.com
VIDEO: Samoa Joe’s Voice Featured In Upcoming Suicide Squad Game Trailer
A new trailer has been released for Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League revealing Batman. The video pays tribute to legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy, who was the voice of Batman on multiple animated movies, and video games, who passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Claudio Castagnoli Has A Sing-Along With Fans After ROH Final Battle
At Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event, Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Heavyweight Title to Claudio Castagnoli. The finish saw Castagnoli do the giant swing over 30 times before Jericho tapped out. Claudio continued to celebrate with the crowd after the show went off the air. PWinsider.com reports the...
