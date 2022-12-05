As we’ve noted, William Regal is headed back to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal requested that the option year on his contract not be picked up. Khan revealed earlier this week that Regal is still under contract to AEW through this month, but he is headed back to WWE. You can click here for what Khan had to say about the whole situation during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday.

2 DAYS AGO