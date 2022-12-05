ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anthony Bowens On The Acclaimed Having Multiple Catchphrases In AEW, Reveals Phrase That Is Similar To Steve Austin’s “What”

By Joey G.
wrestlingheadlines.com
 5 days ago
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE

Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
itrwrestling.com

Mick Foley On Why He Doesn’t Want To See Steve Austin Wrestle Again

At WrestleMania 38 Steve Austin rolled back the years as he claimed a memorable win over Kevin Owens. The match was Austin’s first in almost two decades, and far exceeded what anyone could have believed that he was physically capable of. Despite near-constant rumours since retiring in 2003, Austin...
DALLAS, TX
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff to Feature Iron Survivor Challenge Entrants Reveal

The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 7:30pm ET on Saturday. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The Deadline Kickoff will feature a panel looking at the card, plus the reveal of the entrant order...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Spoiler on a Big Title Change at Tonight’s Impact TV Tapings

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida saw Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeat Heath and Rhino to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match should air next Thursday, December 15.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
RadarOnline

Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War

Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT

In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
wrestlingheadlines.com

ROH Weekly TV Series To Launch On Honor Club

Tony Khan announced at the press conference after Final Battle that a weekly Ring of Honor TV series will be launching on the Honor Club streaming service. They will keep a relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and B/R Live for the pay-per-views, which will be added to the Honor Club streaming service after ninety days.
wrestlingheadlines.com

The Embassy Win ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles At ROH Final Battle

At Saturday’s ROH Final Battle event, The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, & Kaun) are the new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, defeating Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent). The finish saw Kaun & Toa toss Brent into a sitout powerbomb by Brian Cage. Dalton Castle &...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News on Promotions Interested In Signing Lady Frost

Mexico’s AAA and CMLL are reportedly interesting in locking Lady Frost down to a contract. Frost received her Impact Wrestling release back in November after a dispute with the company, which went on for months. She is currently on her second tour of CMLL following the Impact release, and it was confirmed this week during a press conference that the promotion has offered her a contract.

