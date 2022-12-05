Read full article on original website
La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays
The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
The South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Presents: Holiday Pops
The best way to kick off the holiday season is with seasonal music of course. The South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony has just that. Conductor Kirk Muspratt presents its annual “Holiday Pops." The “Holiday Pops” is a three performance show spanning December 7 through 9 at the Living Hope Church in Merrillville, Indiana.
Why Bird Lovers Will Flock To This National Park For A Unique Winter Event
Bird watchers and amateur naturalists alike in northern Indiana, as well as Chicago and its suburbs, will want to circle December 31 on their calendars — and not just because it’s New Year’s Eve. December 31 is also the day Indiana Dunes National Park will “facilitate” an...
Franciscan Health’s Fresh Start Market, Food Rx Program gets $20k boost from Old National Bank Foundation
Northwest Indiana families facing food insecurity will have extra help thanks to a $20,000 grant from Old National Bank Foundation to Franciscan’s Health’s Fresh Start Market and new Food Rx Program. The Franciscan Health Foundation partnered in 2021 with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a...
Shipshewana On the Road Coming to Valparaiso, Indiana
Looking for something fun to do on the weekend? How about a day of shopping for the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun? For the past two decades Shipshewana On The Road Gift, Food and Craft Show has brought the most interesting, most innovative, most creative and just plain awesome products to our customers. You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else! Come and join us! You’ll be glad you did! Shipshewana Visits Valparaiso Twice a year, once in March and also again in for the Holidays.
Find the perfect holiday gift when shopping local at Goodwill
You don’t have to travel far to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list. Northwest Indiana has hundreds of businesses throughout Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties, making shopping local a breeze at any time of year, but especially so during the holiday season. If you’re on the hunt for a unique find at a great price, consider Goodwill Industries of Michiana. With many locations throughout the Region, it’s easier than ever to find everything you’re looking for and more this Christmas.
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Leann Sego
Beginning her journey in life in Valparaiso, Indiana, and now serving as the president and owner of Creme de la Crop, Leann Sego has been doing incredible work in the Region for most of her life. After graduating high school, Sego attended the famed Harrington Institute of Interior Design, enjoying...
Santa Claus Land of Lights Named Indiana’s Best Christmas Light Display
The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2 mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light Adventure located next to Holiday World at Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph. This is not your ordinary holiday light show. It is an amazing story of everyone's favorite reindeer, Rudolph. It's The Best, The Very Best. Now,...
Schepel Auto Group recognized for ongoing commitment to Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program
Franciscan Health Foundation last week honored Schepel Auto Group for its generous donations to the Prenatal Assistance Program to help local mothers and infants in need. Franciscan Health Foundation Board Chairman Joe Allegretti and Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier presented the auto group with a banner to display in the Schepel Cadillac showroom honoring its major gifts to the program.
Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in SouthBend on December 12
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair at their South Bend Recruitment Center, located in Erskine Plaza located at 1290 E. Ireland Road in South Bend, on Monday, December 12 from Noon to 4 p.m. Eastern. The job fair, which is in support of the expansion of Four Winds South Bend, will feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions!
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
Crown Point Receives Overwhelming Community Support for Adopt a Family Program
Over the past two weeks, the City of Crown Point has received overwhelming community support for its Adopt a Family program. During Monday evening’s City Council meeting, Crown Point Mayor Pete Land and Entertainment Superintendent Diana Bosse acknowledged the various community stakeholders who have donated to this year’s program.
United Way announces giving campaign to accomplish new strategic direction
Following the launch of its 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, United Way Northwest Indiana is kicking off a giving campaign to address challenges for residents in the Region. “In Northwest Indiana, 1 in 3 households can’t afford basic needs such as childcare, housing, food and transportation,” said Adam O’Doherty, president and CEO of United Way Northwest Indiana. “We’re working to expand our services to meet residents where they are at.”
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close in early January
The iconic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge is set to close in early January.
12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby
Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
Indiana Department of Child Services working to place over 160 kids in permanent adoptive homes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are currently 164 children listed on Indiana’s “Waiting Children List” who are ready to be adopted into their permanent homes. Adoption advocates say of these children most are ten or older and living in foster care. Michelle Savieo, the Indiana Department of...
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
