ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
valpo.life

La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays

The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
LA PORTE, IN
panoramanow.com

Shipshewana On the Road Coming to Valparaiso, Indiana

Looking for something fun to do on the weekend? How about a day of shopping for the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun? For the past two decades Shipshewana On The Road Gift, Food and Craft Show has brought the most interesting, most innovative, most creative and just plain awesome products to our customers. You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else! Come and join us! You’ll be glad you did! Shipshewana Visits Valparaiso Twice a year, once in March and also again in for the Holidays.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Find the perfect holiday gift when shopping local at Goodwill

You don’t have to travel far to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list. Northwest Indiana has hundreds of businesses throughout Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties, making shopping local a breeze at any time of year, but especially so during the holiday season. If you’re on the hunt for a unique find at a great price, consider Goodwill Industries of Michiana. With many locations throughout the Region, it’s easier than ever to find everything you’re looking for and more this Christmas.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Leann Sego

Beginning her journey in life in Valparaiso, Indiana, and now serving as the president and owner of Creme de la Crop, Leann Sego has been doing incredible work in the Region for most of her life. After graduating high school, Sego attended the famed Harrington Institute of Interior Design, enjoying...
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Schepel Auto Group recognized for ongoing commitment to Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program

Franciscan Health Foundation last week honored Schepel Auto Group for its generous donations to the Prenatal Assistance Program to help local mothers and infants in need. Franciscan Health Foundation Board Chairman Joe Allegretti and Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier presented the auto group with a banner to display in the Schepel Cadillac showroom honoring its major gifts to the program.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
NEW BUFFALO, MI
valpo.life

Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in SouthBend on December 12

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair at their South Bend Recruitment Center, located in Erskine Plaza located at 1290 E. Ireland Road in South Bend, on Monday, December 12 from Noon to 4 p.m. Eastern. The job fair, which is in support of the expansion of Four Winds South Bend, will feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions!
SOUTH BEND, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt

Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

Crown Point Receives Overwhelming Community Support for Adopt a Family Program

Over the past two weeks, the City of Crown Point has received overwhelming community support for its Adopt a Family program. During Monday evening’s City Council meeting, Crown Point Mayor Pete Land and Entertainment Superintendent Diana Bosse acknowledged the various community stakeholders who have donated to this year’s program.
CROWN POINT, IN
valpo.life

United Way announces giving campaign to accomplish new strategic direction

Following the launch of its 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, United Way Northwest Indiana is kicking off a giving campaign to address challenges for residents in the Region. “In Northwest Indiana, 1 in 3 households can’t afford basic needs such as childcare, housing, food and transportation,” said Adam O’Doherty, president and CEO of United Way Northwest Indiana. “We’re working to expand our services to meet residents where they are at.”
INDIANA STATE
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby

Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy