Wyomissing, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside

EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
EASTON, PA
Frank J. Kozielski

Frank J. Kozielski

Frank J. Kozielski, 93, of Highland Park Senior Living, and formerly of Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center, Plains Twp. Frank was born in Wilkes-Barre the son of the late Frank and Mary Wisniewski Kozielski. He...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A fire broke out in a garage at the rear of an abandoned home in the 1400 Block of East Blakeslee Boulevard. First responders arrived on scene at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire is under investigation.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: One person in 'very critical condition' following Bethlehem shooting

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- One person is in "very critical condition" following a shooting in a city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Northampton County District Attorney. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m. One person was hit...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nephew of fallen firefighter speaks out

Police in Schuylkill County tell us they won't have any updates until Monday on the fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County that happened Wednesday. Three people, including two firefighters from Lehigh County, died. The scene of the house fire on Clamtown Road was still roped off with police tape...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged after shooting in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A shooting in Bethlehem has left one man in the hospital and another behind bars. It happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of Dover Lane. Police say 21-year-old Heriberto Garcia got into a fight with a group of people and fired a shot during the altercation. That shot hit a man, who police say is now in stable condition at the hospital.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station

MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
READING, PA

