BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A shooting in Bethlehem has left one man in the hospital and another behind bars. It happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of Dover Lane. Police say 21-year-old Heriberto Garcia got into a fight with a group of people and fired a shot during the altercation. That shot hit a man, who police say is now in stable condition at the hospital.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO