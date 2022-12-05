Read full article on original website
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Craving Tacos? 4 Places in Lancaster, PA Dishing Up Authentic Mexican FoodMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of EverythingMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
Norbu Lancaster: Best New Restaurant in the CityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WFMZ-TV Online
New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside
EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
WFMZ-TV Online
Holiday Lights - Christmas lights for Pop- Bangor, Pa.
Do you have the best holiday lights display in the area? Share your photos and videos with u…
WFMZ-TV Online
'We hope you can come say goodbye': Family-run restaurant to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A family-owned restaurant serving up chile rellenos, seafood tostadas and other authentic Mexican dishes will end operations later this month. Hacienda Los Agaves, which opened in May 2021, is set to close on Dec. 19 at 665 Northampton St., according to a message posted on the business' Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Frank J. Kozielski
Frank J. Kozielski, 93, of Highland Park Senior Living, and formerly of Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center, Plains Twp. Frank was born in Wilkes-Barre the son of the late Frank and Mary Wisniewski Kozielski. He...
WFMZ-TV Online
Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A fire broke out in a garage at the rear of an abandoned home in the 1400 Block of East Blakeslee Boulevard. First responders arrived on scene at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire is under investigation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
WFMZ-TV Online
Funeral services announced for Lehigh County firefighters who died battling house fire in Schuylkill County
Funeral services have been set for the two Lehigh County firefighters who died while battling a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County. The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli has announced arrangements for fallen firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. The two were killed in a fire that is being...
WFMZ-TV Online
AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: One person in 'very critical condition' following Bethlehem shooting
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- One person is in "very critical condition" following a shooting in a city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Northampton County District Attorney. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m. One person was hit...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nephew of fallen firefighter speaks out
Police in Schuylkill County tell us they won't have any updates until Monday on the fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County that happened Wednesday. Three people, including two firefighters from Lehigh County, died. The scene of the house fire on Clamtown Road was still roped off with police tape...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County Coroner releases cause of death for 2 firefighters who died in West Penn Twp. blaze; manner of death 'pending investigation'
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for two firefighters who died after a house fire broke out in Schuylkill County Wednesday. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zach Paris, 36, both of New Tripoli, died due to asphyxia and thermal injuries...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with shooting, critically injuring woman in Bethlehem neighborhood
Bethlehem police have made an arrest in a shooting that's left a woman in critical condition. Authorities said the careful eyes of witnesses proved critical to tracking him down quickly. Marquis Watkins, 21, of Bethlehem is facing attempted homicide, assault and weapons charges. Authorities said he shot a 21-year-old woman...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate home of missing Sellersville woman as husband reportedly taken into custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - "When you hear someone has gone missing in a quiet town like ours, you panic," said neighbor Carla Anderson. We may be one step closer to hearing what happened to a missing Bucks County woman. 55-year-old Beth Capaldi of Sellersville hasn't been seen since the early morning of Oct. 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged after shooting in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A shooting in Bethlehem has left one man in the hospital and another behind bars. It happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of Dover Lane. Police say 21-year-old Heriberto Garcia got into a fight with a group of people and fired a shot during the altercation. That shot hit a man, who police say is now in stable condition at the hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
Outpouring of support continues for families of 2 firefighters killed in line of duty, GoFundMe pages created
The outpouring of support continues for the families of the two firefighters who died Wednesday in West Penn Township. 69 News found two GoFundMe pages, raising funds for the loved ones of Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris. Days after a fire ravaged the house on the 1100 block of Clamtown...
WFMZ-TV Online
Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
