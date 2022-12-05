Read full article on original website
Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)
It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
Tom Brady was getting beat so bad that FOX cut away from the game
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were being beaten so badly by the 49ers that FOX switched to the Panthers-Seahawks in the third quarter. Remember less than a week ago when Tom Brady reminded everyone in the NFL why he’s the GOAT?. Circumstances couldn’t have been more different on Sunday...
Patrick Mahomes invents a new type of throw: Best memes and tweets
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to dazzle with his trademark magic by inventing an entirely new way to do a no-look pass. “Creative” is a word often attributed to Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy for the ways in which they continuously innovate the game with marvelous trick plays, but creativity in Kansas City isn’t limited to coaches.
Russell Wilson suffers scary head injury after taking big hit vs Chiefs [UPDATED]
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was arguably having his best game of the season, but unfortunately had to leave early with a head injury. It hasn’t been an easy first season with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson. After being dealt to The Mile High City with hopes of creating a Super Bowl contender, Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett haven’t held up their end of the bargain. Meanwhile, Denver’s defense continues to deliver week after week.
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes takes accountability for near disaster vs. Broncos
Patrick Mahomes was quick to credit his Kansas City Chiefs teammates after a Week 14 scare vs. the AFC West rival Denver Broncos. The Kansas City Chiefs nearly let one slip away to the Denver Broncos, thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes’ questionable decision-making. While a win is...
3 causes for concern for the Chiefs in close win over Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold on against a surprisingly tough test from the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Despite the win, there are still reasons to worry. The Chiefs were near-10 point favorites on the road against division rival Denver. Yet, that big crooked number didn’t mean anything come the fourth quarter.
Ludicrous Tyreek Hill fumble return TD makes NFL Twitter go wild: Best memes and tweets
Tyreek Hill has been electric with the Dolphins but nothing has come close to the wild fumble return TD he scored on Sunday Night Football against LA. No one is going to argue that Tyreek Hill has been everything and more that the Miami Dolphins hoped for when they traded for the star wide receiver this offseason. The former Chiefs receiver entered Week 14 leading the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards, having accrued 1,379 through 12 games.
Lincoln Riley’s message for Baker Mayfield after Rams debut will make Oklahoma fans furious
Lincoln Riley praising Baker Mayfield’s performance on Thursday Night Football should have Oklahoma fans battery-throwing mad, alright. At one point in time, Lincoln Riley and Baker Mayfield did extraordinary things together at Oklahoma. Mayfield was Riley’s first star quarterback at OU. They worked together in Norman for three years....
Deebo Samuel carted off field in tears with awful-looking leg injury [UPDATED]
San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel was carted off the field for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers could be without their Swiss army knife for quite some time. Deebo Samuel, the do-it-all running back/wide receiver/whatever his role is on any given Sunday had his leg rolled up on, and seemingly twisted it in the wrong direction.
49ers legend Jerry Rice calls out Kyle Shanahan for Deebo Samuel injury
San Francisco 49ers legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice called out head coach Kyle Shanahan on Instagram after Deebo Samuel’s injury in Week 14. The San Francisco 49ers are heading in the right direction in terms of the playoffs. The issue is that they have been banged up on the offensive side of the ball. During Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 49ers watched as wide receiver Deebo Samuel had to be carted off with an apparent injury after running up the middle of the line of scrimmage.
NFL Twitter blasts refs for brutal roughing the passer call against Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were ready to get off the field after a big Jaelen Phillips sack but then the flag came out with a brutal call that sent NFL Twitter mad. Outside of the wildest Tyreek hill touchdown (or any touchdown for that matter) that NFL fans will ever see, the Miami Dolphins couldn’t get anything going on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the defense was doing its best to keep them in the game.
Miami Dolphins being dominated at the half as Tua struggles again
The Miami Dolphins are sleepwalking through the first half of their Sunday night game against the Chargers and Tua Tagovailoa continues to look horrible. To be fair to Tua, the entire offense is getting beat up by a Chargers defense that is one of the worst in the league and missing three starters in the secondary. Tonight, the Chargers’ defensive backups are dominating.
Lions tackle Taylor Decker dunks on Jalen Reagor for Vikings failed guarantee
Lions tackle Taylor Decker was among those in Detroit who ribbed Vikings WR Jalen Reagor for his failed guarantee of a Minnesota win. If you’re going to guarantee a victory, you sure as hell better be capable of backing up that guarantee. Jalen Reagor of the Vikings wasn’t, and now he’s the laughingstock of Detroit.
Broncos could have longest active playoff drought by season’s end
The Denver Broncos could potentially have the longest active playoff drought by season’s end. Depending on if the New York Jets take flight in the final quarter of the season, the Denver Broncos might have the longest active playoff drought in the NFL. With the Broncos falling to a...
Brock Purdy beating Tom Brady resulted in a wild accumulation of stats
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant, made history in several ways by beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Brock Purdy can say he’s done something no one else in the NFL has: He beat Tom Brady in his first career start. The 49ers rookie quarterback, who was...
Josh Allen takes note of reporter after Bills offense gets called out (Video)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a simple response to a reporter who said their offense doesn’t look Super Bowl-caliber. The Buffalo Bills held the top seed in the AFC entering Week 14 after they defeated the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals the week prior. The Bills were out for revenge against the New York Jets, the team who beat them back in Week 9.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 14
NFL quarterbacks were not at their best throughout the league in Week 14 but these four QBs looked problematic enough to be benched after Sunday. If you thought that a weird and wild NFL season was going to start normalizing down the home stretch of the year, you’d be mistaken. Sunday in Week 14 was about as weird as it gets. The one-win Texans took the contending Cowboys to the wire, the Jags beat the brakes off the Titans, the Lions handled the Vikings and there was much more beyond that.
Jets QB Mike White’s latest injury is legitimately terrifying [UPDATED]
New York Jets quarterback Mike White left the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills have taking a very hard hit. The New York Jets offense had been much more productive with Mike White as the starting quarterback than with Zach Wilson. White had a tough challenge, as he took on the Buffalo Bills, who have a stout defense even without pass rusher Von Miller.
Patrick Mahomes stat makes Jalen Hurts MVP case stronger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ NFL MVP chances were made stronger, thanks in part to this Patrick Mahomes statistic. As the season progresses, the number of NFL MVP candidates dwindle down. Recently, the favorites were considered to be Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Well if Week 14 was anything to go by, Hurts may have the advantage.
NFL hot seat watch: Who is feeling the heat after Week 14’s losses?
Sunday afternoon was not a good look for these NFL head coaches, if we are being honest. There will be way more than two head-coaching vacancies in the NFL when Black Monday arrives. It has been a running joke over how bad the coaching has been this season. This is...
