FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Exonerated Pontiac man sues officials involved in his murder case
A man exonerated of starting a Pontiac house fire that killed four people is now suing, and said any money he receives won’t change what he missed during the decades he spent locked up. Anthony Kyles filed a federal lawsuit last week against people involved in his case and...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect out on bond with tether, arrested for speeding with gun inside car
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Right now in Wayne County there at least 31 people charged with murder who are free on bond with tethers, and one of them is Michael Nathan. Nathan, 25, was arrested again in Inkster, this time accused of speeding with a gun in his car Thursday night.
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
abc12.com
Family mourns death of loved one murdered in Flint, body found in abandoned building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one after learning he was murdered and his body dumped in a vacant, blighted building on Flint’s east side. Charles “Charlie” Markley was last seen alive December 1st and reported missing by his sister. Following a...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
The Oakland Press
Verdict in for double homicide in Pontiac
The trial of a Pontiac man charged with fatally shooting two other Pontiac men ended with a guilty verdict Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms offenses for the July 4, 2021 slayings of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29. The two were killed after showing up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive, where Mathis had reportedly been staying. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Alleged argument between parents may have led to shots fired on Davidson Freeway in Highland Park, MSP says
A domestic incident between two family members may be to blame for shots fired on the Davison in Highland Park early Saturday morning, troopers said in an update.
Suspect facing felony charges after pointing laser at MSP helicopter patrolling Detroit [VIDEO]
Michigan State Police had a warning for residents in Southeast Michigan after their helicopter was struck with a green laser beam while flying over Detroit Friday evening.
Detroit police launch investigation after getting call of decomposed body found in open field
An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in an empty field on Detroit’s northwest side near Lahser and Grand River Avenue.
Charges filed in Southfield police chase and shootout; 1 suspect remains at large [VIDEO]
After engaging police in a high-speed chase and shootout Monday morning, a Detroit man and teen are facing assault charges, and a third suspect is still on the loose.
kisswtlz.com
Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint
Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Escapee from Wayne County Jail captured at home of his domestic assault victim after brief manhunt
A man who escaped through a window at the Wayne County Jail on Wednesday evening is back in custody after he was caught at the home of his domestic assault victim almost three hours later, police said.
31-year-old Detroit man arrested after allegedly caught on viral video doing donuts, drifting in front of DPD officers
A 31-year-old driver is behind bars Friday morning and facing pending charges for allegedly pulling dangerous stunts at a Detroit intersection – all while police officers looked on.
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
MSP trooper welcomed home months after shooting while working undercover drug case in Detroit
Michigan State Police Sgt. Devin Kachar, who was shot multiple times while working undercover in Detroit, has returned home after more than two months of recovery and rehab.
Police: 1 person in custody after teen hurt in Westland hit-and-run
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was taken into custody after a John Glenn High School student was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning, Westland police say.The hit-and-run incident happened at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday near Newburgh Road and Marquette Street, according to a letter from John Digman, superintendent of Wayne-Westland Community Schools. Police say the 15-year-old, who was taken to a hospital for serious injuries, was walking to school when she was struck by a dark color compact SUV that passed through a red light. The driver then continued south on Newburgh Road."We will continue to work with the police department as necessary and help to support the injured student's family as needed," Dingman said.An investigation is ongoing. The case will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges.
abc12.com
Bryant "BB" Nolden to be honored this week in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden will be honored this week on Flint's north side. Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday and the impact of his loss is being felt across mid-Michigan. A community viewing is set for Friday at Berston Field House where BB made such...
Detroit News
$50 million lawsuit filed against Detroit Police in shooting death of woman in crisis
Southfield — For the second time in two months, attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million lawsuit accusing Detroit police officers of wrongfully killing a citizen with schizophrenia whose family had dialed 911 seeking help. "This has become a regular occurrence," Fieger said Thursday during a press conference...
Police need help in solving arson, car theft cases
From bridge arsony to a car theft, multiple law enforcment agencies need your help this week.
Lapeer teen fighting for her life after vehicle rolls over on gravel road, strikes boulder
A young girl is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say her vehicle left a dirt road in Lapeer County, rolled over and crashed into a boulder Friday afternoon.
