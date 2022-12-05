WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was taken into custody after a John Glenn High School student was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning, Westland police say.The hit-and-run incident happened at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday near Newburgh Road and Marquette Street, according to a letter from John Digman, superintendent of Wayne-Westland Community Schools. Police say the 15-year-old, who was taken to a hospital for serious injuries, was walking to school when she was struck by a dark color compact SUV that passed through a red light. The driver then continued south on Newburgh Road."We will continue to work with the police department as necessary and help to support the injured student's family as needed," Dingman said.An investigation is ongoing. The case will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges.

WESTLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO