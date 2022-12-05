Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal’s AEW Departure, Says Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE, How Much He Respects Regal and more
AEW President Tony Khan made the decision to allow William Regal to return to WWE so that Regal could help train his son, NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey. The AEW President revealed on a pre-ROH Final Battle media call on Monday that he first learned Regal was hoping to return to WWE during what was a difficult time for the Khan family. Tony Khan’s mother suffered two strokes and required an operation to remove a spot on her heart in the months following All Out. Khan was at home with his parents for his 40th birthday on October 10 when he received a call about Regal.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: “Lousy” Ronda Rousey
WrestleMania 31. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In the ring, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are doing the usual WrestleMania spot where they announce the attendance for the show, revealing that it set a Levi’s Stadium record of 76,976 fans. Disputed number or not, it is a record that stands to this day. After the announcement, it turned into a heel promo for The Authority, where Stephanie got to mention how WWE’s growth from WrestleMania 1 to WrestleMania 31 is largely because of her, and where Triple H got to brag, not only about beating Sting earlier in the show, but also that The Authority owns every wrestler and fan in attendance.
Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Tony Khan on What He Plans To Do About the Drop In AEW Rampage Ratings
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan spoke back in the summer about building AEW Rampage up and improving the ratings, but the show has drawn some of its lowest numbers in recent months, with negative fan feedback and lackluster cards. Last week’s AEW Rampage drew...
Umaga’s Son Now Training Under WWE Legend Following Recent Incarceration
The son of the late Umaga is getting into pro wrestling. The Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas, owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, announced this week that Zilla Fatu is the newest member of their training school. “Welcome the newest member of Reality of Wrestling training school...
Road Dogg Admits He Was Looking To Boost His Podcast Ratings By Saying He Was Better Than Bret Hart
On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed the comments he made about Bret Hart, where he claimed to be a better sports entertainer than Th Hitman was a wrestler, a statement that got the former I.C. champion a ton of criticism from fans and analysts. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
New Name Set for the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Axiom is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT opened up with a Wild Card match to determine the final Iron Survivor participant. The match saw Axiom defeat Von Wagner and Andre Chase to advance to Deadline.
New Match Revealed for WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre is now officil for WWE NXT Deadline. Dawn made her main NXT brand debut on November 15 by attacking Fyre during her Last Woman Standing with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. The two have feuded since then. Tonight’s Deadline go-home show saw Dawn defeat Thea Hail, but Fyre attacked her after the match. WWE then confirmed Dawn vs. Fyre for Deadline.
Matt Riddle Pulled from Upcoming WWE Events
Matt Riddle has been pulled from upcoming WWE events. There’s no word yet on why Riddle is off the road, but PWInsider reports that he is no longer booked for the weekend WWE live events. Riddle last wrestled on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens for a loss to...
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. -Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship. -Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau in action. -EJ Nduka in action.
Sasha Banks Headed to NJPW?
Sasha Banks is reportedly headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. There’s no word on if Banks will be appearing before the live crowd, but a new report from PWInsider notes that NJPW is bringing Banks to the event. Banks teased the idea of wrestling inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI...
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan. AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR. TNT Champion Samoa...
William Regal Sends New Message to The Blackpool Combat Club
William Regal took to Twitter today with a message for The Blackpool Combat Club. As we’ve noted, Regal is on his way back to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release. You can click here for what Khan had to say about why he granted the departure. Regal appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite in a pre-recorded promo and said he will be Blackpool Combat Club until he dies, which you can see here.
Opener, Main Event and More Set for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Heath and Rhino defending their Impact World Tag Team Titles against NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns. Impact tonight will be headlined by a non-title match between Mike Bailey and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Impact has...
Backstage News on Promotions Interested In Signing Lady Frost
Mexico’s AAA and CMLL are reportedly interesting in locking Lady Frost down to a contract. Frost received her Impact Wrestling release back in November after a dispute with the company, which went on for months. She is currently on her second tour of CMLL following the Impact release, and it was confirmed this week during a press conference that the promotion has offered her a contract.
Why Johnny Gargano Is Booked for Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks His Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is headed to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is advertising a dark main event with Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The current announced line-up for Friday’s SmackDown looks like this: Shayna Baszler vs....
Chris Jericho Shares Touching Post Following The Passing Of Kirstie Alley
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to comment on the passing of actress Kirstie Alley (Cheers, Look Who’s Talking), who died yesterday at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Jericho shares an old photo of Alley and...
Ric Flair Says Seth Rollins Is Mad At Him Because Of His Trademark Battle With Becky Lynch
The legendary Ric Flair recently joined Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Nature Boy discussing why he thinks WWE superstar Seth Rollins is angry with him. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Why he thinks Seth Rollins is mad at...
