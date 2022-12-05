Read full article on original website
Metro Transit LRT back up and running in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
Minneapolis Will Pay $600,000 To George Floyd Protesters Who Were Injured In 2020
A federal court last week approved Minneapolis, Minnesota’s agreement to pay 12 protesters a combined $600,000 for injuries sustained during 2020 demonstrations over George Floyd’s murder. The agreement settled a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota (ACLU-MN) on the protesters’ behalf
mprnews.org
Heirlooms and communal ancestry: The ceramics of Chotsani Elaine Dean
Standing in her Minneapolis studio, artist Chotsani Elaine Dean picks up an antique glass bottle. Examining the amber vessel, she runs her fingers across its raised Clorox letters, then sets it down among a dozen more. She calls them her new obsession. “I would say the bleach bottles scare me...
Minneapolis teen charged in carjacking, chase that left 2 dead
A Minneapolis teenager who allegedly carjacked and crashed an SUV, killing two passengers, has been charged. Tiana Hughes, 17, was charged via juvenile petition after investigators determined through DNA testing on the SUV, which was split in half in the crash, that she was the person driving. Two minors —...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
voiceofalexandria.com
3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car."Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.
Search for group who stole 13 guns, ammo, vehicles on Thanksgiving Day
Authorities in Minnesota are looking for a group of suspects wanted for the theft of more than a dozen long guns, ammunition, and three vehicles in Thanksgiving Day. The Sibley County Sheriff's County issued an alert for public help identifying and tracking down five suspects following the theft from a house near Belle Plaine.
Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime
A booking photo of Patrick Mincey taken following his arrest Saturday. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail. A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a northeast Minneapolis bar has been charged with a weapons crime. Patrick William Mincey, 42, was originally arrested on probable cause murder charges, but the Hennepin...
mprnews.org
Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm
It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
mprnews.org
Ex-cop Kueng gets 3 1/2 years prison for his role in George Floyd's killing
Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Friday to 3 1/2 years in prison for his role in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd while in police custody. Under the terms of his October plea deal, Kueng pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree...
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Police: 11 arrested for entering storm sewers, trespassing near critical infrastructure
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
11 face charges after being found 'exploring' Fridley sewer system
Eleven people face charges after they were allegedly trespassing in the sewer system under Fridley Monday night. Men and women aged 18 to 35 are accused of gaining access by lifting a manhole cover, and said they were "exploring the sewers," according to the charges. The sewer area runs underneath...
fox9.com
Dog rescued from I-394 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog that made its way onto the HOV lane on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis was rescued Monday. The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. An officer spotted a dog that was loose in the carpool lane near Penn Avenue South/Mount View Avenue and trailed the dog as it left the freeway.
