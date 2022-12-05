Read full article on original website
Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
New Match Revealed for WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre is now officil for WWE NXT Deadline. Dawn made her main NXT brand debut on November 15 by attacking Fyre during her Last Woman Standing with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. The two have feuded since then. Tonight’s Deadline go-home show saw Dawn defeat Thea Hail, but Fyre attacked her after the match. WWE then confirmed Dawn vs. Fyre for Deadline.
Ric Flair Says Seth Rollins Is Mad At Him Because Of His Trademark Battle With Becky Lynch
The legendary Ric Flair recently joined Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Nature Boy discussing why he thinks WWE superstar Seth Rollins is angry with him. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Why he thinks Seth Rollins is mad at...
Final Name Revealed for the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Indi Hartwell is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Hartwell defeat Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley in the Wild Card Triple Threat to earn the final spot in the five-woman match at Deadline. She now joins Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James for the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.
Booker T Doesn’t Personally Think The Rock Needs To Win The Royal Rumble To Feud With Roman Reigns In WWE
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about the rumor that The Rock is returning to WWE, might win the Royal Rumble, and feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal championship at WrestleMania 39. Check out what Booker thinks about that booking in the highlights below.
Why Johnny Gargano Is Booked for Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks His Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is headed to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is advertising a dark main event with Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The current announced line-up for Friday’s SmackDown looks like this: Shayna Baszler vs....
Shane Taylor Is Prepared To Reintroduce Himself At ROH Final Battle: “This Is My Jay-Z Moment”
Former Ring of Honor Television champion Shane Taylor recently joined the Knockouts and 3 Counts program to hype up this weekend’s Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Baddest Man On The Planet will be teaming up with JD Griffey to battle Swerve In Your Glory, a match that Taylor is calling his Jay-Z moment. Highlights from the interview are below.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: “Lousy” Ronda Rousey
WrestleMania 31. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In the ring, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are doing the usual WrestleMania spot where they announce the attendance for the show, revealing that it set a Levi’s Stadium record of 76,976 fans. Disputed number or not, it is a record that stands to this day. After the announcement, it turned into a heel promo for The Authority, where Stephanie got to mention how WWE’s growth from WrestleMania 1 to WrestleMania 31 is largely because of her, and where Triple H got to brag, not only about beating Sting earlier in the show, but also that The Authority owns every wrestler and fan in attendance.
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan. AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR. TNT Champion Samoa...
Mojo Rawley Says He and Rob Gronkowski Were Eventually Going To Feud In WWE
Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently appeared on The Ten Count to discuss his relationship with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, and how he and Gronk were eventually going to feud during their time together in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Says there would have been a...
Chris Jericho Shares Touching Post Following The Passing Of Kirstie Alley
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to comment on the passing of actress Kirstie Alley (Cheers, Look Who’s Talking), who died yesterday at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Jericho shares an old photo of Alley and...
Tony Khan on What He Plans To Do About the Drop In AEW Rampage Ratings
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan spoke back in the summer about building AEW Rampage up and improving the ratings, but the show has drawn some of its lowest numbers in recent months, with negative fan feedback and lackluster cards. Last week’s AEW Rampage drew...
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 12/12/2022
The December 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. * Mike Bennett and Matt Taven...
Josh Alexander on Why He Didn’t Sign with AEW, Lack of Opportunities for Some In AEW, How Good Impact Treats Him
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander re-signed with the company earlier this year, just a month or so before winning the strap from Moose at the Rebellion pay-per-view. Alexander signed a multi-year contract with Impact. Alexander recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for his “INSIGHT” podcast and talked about why...
Lyra Valkyria’s WWE NXT Debut Announced, New Vignette Revealed
Lyra Valkyria is set to debut on next week’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT. We noted last week how WWE aired a new “coming soon” teaser vignette for the former Aoife Valkyrie of NXT UK. A second vignette aired on tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT, where Valkyria announced that she will officially arrive next Tuesday night.
Backstage Update on Miro’s AEW Status and His In-Ring Hiatus
Miro has only wrestled four matches in 2022, but not due to an injury or lack of wanting to perform. A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW sources have reiterated how Miro is and has been completely healthy, and he wants to actively compete. However, word is that AEW creative simply has not presented anything for the former AEW TNT Champion.
KC Navarro and Kylie Rae At Recent WWE Tryouts
WWE began holding tryouts yesterday from their Performance Center in Orlando Florida, and two big names were in attendance. According to PW Insider, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae took part in the tryout, who both have a ton of experience. Navarro finished up a run with MLW and has competed multiple times on AEW Dark.
New Details Revealed on the Format of the AEW Fight Forever Video Game
Evil Uno has revealed new details on the AEW Fight Forever video game. Uno has worked closely on the game, and he recently told Fightful Select that he’s under the impression that Fight Forever will be a single-release, which will constantly evolve over time. This has been rumored and speculated on in the past.
Claudio Castagnoli Hopes To Bring Honor Back To ROH By Dethroning Chris Jericho At Final Battle
AEW superstar Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News to hype his showdown with Chris Jericho at this Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Swiss-Superman will be challenging The Ocho for the ROH world title. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Commends Jericho on...
Booker T Discusses William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
Booker T discussed William Regal’s future in wrestling during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Regal, who was let go by WWE earlier this year, joined AEW in March, where he was an on-screen manager. It’s been reported that Regal’s AEW deal expires this month, and he is returning to WWE next month where he will work in a backstage role.
