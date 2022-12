St. Lucie County is experiencing explosive growth, and now there is a growing debate about more expansion west of Interstate 95. "[This property has] been in our family since the 1930s, 1920s," Mike McCarty of the McCarty Ranch said as he showed WPTV his land. "We've been in St. Lucie County since the 1880s."

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO