Irving G. Pitman of Southold died on Nov. 22, 2022 at home. He was 105 years old. He was born on May 9, 1917 in Englewood, New Jersey to William and Vina Pitman. He graduated from Englewood High School, attended Upsala College and then graduated from Tufts dental school in 1941. Following dental school, he became a dental resident at Englewood Hospital. He served in the U.S. Army as a dental officer and was stationed at Camp Lee, Virginia. Shortly thereafter, he was shipped out to Italy with the 5th Army Medical Corp where he remained until 1945. After his service he set up a private practice in Tenafly, New Jersey where he practiced until retirement in 1982.

SOUTHOLD, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO