Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Related
Navy to update community on restoration of former Grumman site at virtual meeting Wednesday
The second semiannual meeting of the Calverton Restoration Advisory Board will be held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m.. The RAB was established in 1997 to facilitate communication between the community and the Navy regarding the cleanup and restoration of the 2,900-acre site in Calverton owned by the Navy until 1998 and leased to Northrop Grumman (formerly Grumman Aerospace) to manufacture and test military aircraft and equipment, and also conduct firefighting training activities, from the 1950s until 1994.
Town Board honors Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 90 years of service
The Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is celebrating its 90th Anniversary this year. The Town Board saluted the organization, which supports the volunteer fire department, at the board’s regular meeting yesterday at Riverhead Town Hall. Auxiliary President Kelli Naugles, Auxiliary Chaplain Kathy Berezny and several other members of the...
It’s official: Santa Claus arrives in Riverhead
The jolly old elf and his missus came to town in style this afternoon, guests of honor at the 70th Annual Riverhead Lions Club Christmas parade on Main Street. People lined the sidewalks to watch the the parade as marchers, fire trucks, classic cars and antique tractors made their way down Main Street.
Southampton swears in new police chief
The Southampton Police Department has a new chief. Former Captain James Kiernan was appointed and sworn in as the town’s top law enforcement officer during a special Town Board meeting Thursday. Kiernan, who received a unanimous vote by the board, replaces Chief Steven Skrynecki, who died in October after...
Rayna Grace-Morris, 53
Rayna Grace-Morris of Greenport died on Dec. 6, 2022 at home. She was 53 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Piotr Narkiewicz. Interment will follow at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport.
Mary P. ‘Maureen’ Maroney, 84
Mary P. “Maureen” Maroney of Southold died on Dec. 3, 2022 at home. She was 84 years old. She was born on Sept. 3, 1938 in New York to Mary W. (Brehany) and Denis P. Hurley. She graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in New York City. After high school she attended Notre Dame College of Staten Island where she attained her masters degree.
Alba Sucich, 100
Alba Sucich of Southold died on Dec. 7, 2022. She was 100 years old. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 12 p.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.
Riverhead Police announce arrest in Home Depot grand larceny last October
The Riverhead Police Department has arrested one of three men wanted for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 in roofing shingles at the Home Depot in Riverhead in Oct. 2021. Police said Miles A. Connors, 38-years-old of the United Kingdom, was arrested today and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a class E felony. Riverhead Police were aided in the arrest by the special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Securities Investigations division.
Margaret Kroleski, 98
Margaret Kroleski of Maryland, formerly of Southold died on Dec. 1, 2022. She was 98 years old. She was born on Feb. 29, 1924 in Southold to James and Annie Gagen. She worked at Eastern Long Island Hospital until retiring in 1993. She was predeceased by her husband of 31...
Cops: Riverhead man involved in crash Friday night drove drunk with 7-month-old passenger
A Riverhead man was charged with felony DWI after a crash on Main Road in Riverhead Friday evening, with a 7-month-old child in his vehicle, according to Riverhead Town Police. Police said Philip Majeski, 40, was charged under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive drunk with a...
Around Town: December 4
The First Congregational Church of Riverhead will once again be constructing reverse Advent Calendars. A great project for a group of friends, organizations, family members or individually who want to fill a box with food items daily and culminating on Christmas Eve. At that time, the completed box will be donated to a local food pantry. A list of nonperishable food items is available by calling the church office at 631-727-2621.
Agreement for ice rink at town park in Calverton being revised to ensure it complies with state law
Plans for an indoor NHL-sized hockey rink at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton have hit a snag over whether the proposed agreement between Riverhead Town and the nonprofit Peconic Hockey Foundation runs afoul of state law. Once municipally owned land is dedicated as parkland, it can’t be used for any...
Annual holiday toy giveaway hosted by LIRClothing and Tyre Lodge takes place Dec. 17
Children — infants to age 12 — are invited to the seventh annual toy giveaway by receive hosted by LIRClothing and Tyre Lodge on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Riverhead Polish Hall. All kids will get a free unwrapped toy and a chance to visit with Santa Claus, pose...
Southold man, 90, killed in Riverside crash
A Southold man was killed in a motor vehicle accident on County Road 94 in Riverside this morning, according to Southampton Town Police. A 2011 Chrysler was eastbound on County Road 94 and left the roadway, overturning and crashing into trees in the median, police said in a press release this afternoon.
Cops: Riverhead man charged with felony assault
A Riverhead man is charged with felony assault following an altercation at a house on Roanoke Avenue Thursday morning, according to Riverhead Town Police. Police responded to a call about an assault that had just occurred yesterday at 10:34 a.m. at 203 Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead. A man with a cut to his head was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment, police said. The injury was not life-threatening, according to the report.
John Anemoyanis, 92
John Anemoyanis of Southold died on Nov. 29, 2022 at home. He was 92 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck with viewing to begin at 9:30 a.m. officiated by Father Andrew Cadieux. The Rite of Committal will be private. Makaria will be held at The Halyard Restaurant, 58775 County Road 48 in Greenport immediately following the funeral service.
Riverhead Police seek info about burglary at Sweezy Avenue business
Riverhead Police are seeking information about a burglary that occurred earlier this week at a business on Sweezy Avenue in Riverhead. Police said that the business owner of Huartan Designs, located at 134 Sweezy Avenue, reported on Thursday morning that someone broke into the establishment through the front door on either Wednesday or early Thursday, and a laptop computer was taken from the premises.
Irving G. Pitman, 105
Irving G. Pitman of Southold died on Nov. 22, 2022 at home. He was 105 years old. He was born on May 9, 1917 in Englewood, New Jersey to William and Vina Pitman. He graduated from Englewood High School, attended Upsala College and then graduated from Tufts dental school in 1941. Following dental school, he became a dental resident at Englewood Hospital. He served in the U.S. Army as a dental officer and was stationed at Camp Lee, Virginia. Shortly thereafter, he was shipped out to Italy with the 5th Army Medical Corp where he remained until 1945. After his service he set up a private practice in Tenafly, New Jersey where he practiced until retirement in 1982.
Police seek help locating teen missing from Little Flower Children’s Services
The Riverhead Town Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate 15-year-old Adalila Hyder, a missing resident at Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River, according to a police press release. Police described Hyder as a white female, 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with shoulder length...
End of an era on Main Street: Balzano brothers, barbering for more than half a century, to retire: ‘It’s time for us to sit down’
Barbers named Balzano have been clipping hair and shaving faces in downtown Riverhead for 62 years. But come Jan. 28, brothers Tony and Andy will be giving their last haircuts at the barbershop opened by their father Jerry in 1970, when he moved the business from the Peconic Avenue shop he opened in 1960.
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0