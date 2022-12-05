Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
The Effects of Ankylosing Spondylitis on the Body
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) mainly impacts the spine, but it can affect other joints, the eyes, heart, and lungs, too. Many people with AS experience trouble breathing, vision changes, fatigue, skin rashes, and loss of appetite. This article discusses ankylosing spondylitis and how it affects the body's different systems. Spine and...
verywellhealth.com
Sugar Withdrawal: Signs, Symptoms, and Complications
Research shows that sugar acts on your brain's reward center, which explains why it can feel like such an addictive compound. Many Americans eat more sugar (specifically added sugars found in desserts, snack foods, and sweetened beverages) than is recommended. When you're used to eating sugar regularly and suddenly stop,...
verywellhealth.com
Type 1 Diabetes and Hypoglycemia: Causes and Treatments
Hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, is a common complication of insulin therapy in type 1 diabetes. Most people taking insulin have experienced hypoglycemic episodes. Hypoglycemia can be dangerous, leading to seizures, coma, and death if left untreated, so it's important to be aware of the signs and know what to do if you experience low blood sugar.
Comments / 0