4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCRG.com
Semi driver recovering after crashing into highway overpass pillar in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened under the Highway 100 off ramp to Highway 30 eastbound and 80th Street. Investigators said the semi was heading westbound on Highway...
KCRG.com
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids is on fire on Thursday afternoon. The fire is at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW. Photos from the scene showed extensive smoke, which was visible from distant portions of Cedar Rapids. Flames were also seen escaping from the building.
KCRG.com
Iowa City launching initiative downtown with 'Hello Lamp Post'
A nationwide shortage of Adderall and other generic brands of ADHD medications has people scrambling to find the medicine they've been prescribed. 'Be the Match' drive held in honor of West Branch football coach. Updated: 1 hour ago. Participants swabbed their cheeks and sent in the results to see if...
KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in Marengo building explosion, nearby homes evacuated
A large fire engulfed a southwest Cedar Rapids building, containing offices and residential space. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall reports on the latest. KCRG-TV9's reporters provide live team coverage of the latest on an explosion and fire in Marengo that injured at least 10 people. Fire continues to burn at Marengo plant,...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County relocates sirens, expands outdoor warning system after nuclear plant closes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County has expanded their outdoor warning system and it all started with the decommissioning of the Duane Arnold Nuclear Center. The county has always had an abundance of sirens - actually the county with the most in the state. [The plant...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash
A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Wed. Dec. 07, 2022
Construction is now underway on the new J-R-S Pharma manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids that could bring 50- to 60 jobs to the area. This new two story facility will help with manufacturing tablets and capsules used for medication. Construction on this facility should be done sometime in 2024. A...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids burger restaurant Saucy Focaccia closes all locations
Domestic violence survivor points to Waypoint as critical support in time of need. From the hospital through the investigation and beyond, the Cedar Rapids nonprofit, Waypoint, ensured a survivor of domestic violence had support. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jamie Stevenson from SAINT rescue and adoption center joins us to talk...
KCRG.com
Grundy County man charged with murder in December 2021 death
REINBECK, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Grundy County is now facing a murder charge in connection to a case of a woman’s death from nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement officials. Kevin Halladey was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Halladey was being held at the...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecst
A large fire engulfed a southwest Cedar Rapids building, containing offices and residential space. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall reports on the latest. KCRG-TV9's reporters provide live team coverage of the latest on an explosion and fire in Marengo that injured at least 10 people. Drone video of Marengo plant fire. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Jesup home a total loss after Monday night fire
A man has been arrested after stabbing a victim in the left shoulder in Dubuque on Monday night. Iowa High School Athletic Association considers changes to football scheduling. The Iowa High School Athletic Association is considering changes to how football games are scheduled. Suspect charged in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting...
KCRG.com
Law enforcement in Linn County grow out facial hair for two causes close to their hearts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement across Linn County are growing out their facial hair to give back in several ways, including honoring two of their own who died of cancer this year. A 2023 No Shave calendar featuring members of law enforcement from Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, and...
KCRG.com
University of Iowa workers to hold rally for a raise
We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot. Federal prosecutors say the first Iowan convicted in the January 6 insurrection should spend over five years in jail. Real Christmas...
KCRG.com
Xavier downs Williamsburg in boys hoops 66-50
Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
KCRG.com
Fayette County crash causes injuries
Dubuque city council members announced their support tonight for a request to the state to help fund a multi-million dollar expansion of the Museum of Art. The aging "Five Flags" civic center was under the spotlight tonight as the City considers spending millions of dollars to renovate a place that some say is in dire need of updates.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
KCRG.com
West Branch hosts ‘Be The Match’ drive in honor of Butch Pedersen
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - The West Branch family and the Pedersen family teamed up to support legendary head football coach Butch. Participants at West Branch swabbed their cheek Wednesday night. The results determine if the person could be a blood or bone marrow match for someone in need. Anyone...
KCRG.com
JRS breaks ground on new facility in Cedar Rapids
Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
KCRG.com
Drone video of Marengo plant fire
At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion in Marengo this morning. Multiple people injured in Marengo building explosion, nearby homes evacuated. Updated: 3 hours ago. At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion...
KCRG.com
Photography project focuses on ‘humanity’ of homelessness in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is using his passion for photography to tell the stories of a nonprofit that helps those experiencing homelessness. That includes both those who receive help and those working at Willis Dady who give it. Jason Everett’s official title at Willis Dady...
