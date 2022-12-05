The city of Kemmerer held its city council meeting Nov. 28. The council approved the resolution on the agenda for Bank of the West to be a depositor for the City of Kemmerer. The main topic of discussion was the sale of two properties, 809 and 823 S. Main Street. An offer from Rain Fire LLC would see the city sell the properties for $25,000. Another property, 823 Pine Street, also known as the old Kemmerer Hotel property, had an offer from Rain Fire LLC would see the city sell the property for $25,000. The city presented a counteroffer, proposing to sell 809 and 823 S. Main Street for $38,000 and 823 Pine Street for $63,750. Economic development findings showed that selling the properties would improve property tax, improve services provided to the community by the businesses, improve sales tax and increase jobs. The council acknowledged that the economic impact development impact of selling the properties below appraisal price would negatively impact other people’s properties. The council approved the sale of the 809 and 823 S. Main Street for $30,000 and the sale of 823 Pine Street for $30,000.

KEMMERER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO